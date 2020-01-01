Nedbank Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic learn semi-final opponents

The semi-finals will feature four PSL teams after TS Sporting and Real Kings were eliminated in the quarter-finals

A clash between and will headline the 2019/20 Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

The draw was conducted on Sunday afternoon following a quarter-final match between TS and Bloemfontein .

Celtic edged out National First Divioson (NFD) side Celtic 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Kanyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Phunya Sele Sele, who won this competition in 1985, have been pitted against FC in a semi-final encounter.

Baroka will host Celtic after eliminating their Limpopo rivals Black in a quarter-final match in Polokwane on Saturday afternoon.

Four-time Nedbank Cup champions Sundowns are expected to host their Gauteng rivals Wits in Tshwane.

Masandawana secured their place in the last four after defeating 1-0 in Tembisa on Saturday evening.

Wits, who are two-time Nedbank Cup winners, eased into the semi-finals after thumping NFD outfit Real Kings 4-0 in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night.

The dates, venues and kick-off times will be confirmed in due course by the Premier Soccer League ( ).

