Nedbank Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic learn semi-final opponents
A clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits will headline the 2019/20 Nedbank Cup semi-finals.
The draw was conducted on Sunday afternoon following a quarter-final match between TS Sporting and Bloemfontein Celtic.
Celtic edged out National First Divioson (NFD) side Celtic 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Kanyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga.
Phunya Sele Sele, who won this competition in 1985, have been pitted against Baroka FC in a semi-final encounter.
Baroka will host Celtic after eliminating their Limpopo rivals Black Leopards in a quarter-final match in Polokwane on Saturday afternoon.
Four-time Nedbank Cup champions Sundowns are expected to host their Gauteng rivals Wits in Tshwane.
Masandawana secured their place in the last four after defeating Highlands Park 1-0 in Tembisa on Saturday evening.
Wits, who are two-time Nedbank Cup winners, eased into the semi-finals after thumping NFD outfit Real Kings 4-0 in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night.
The dates, venues and kick-off times will be confirmed in due course by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).