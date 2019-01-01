Nedbank Cup Last 32 Review: Polokwane City stunned by TTM, Bidvest Wits thump Boyne Tigers

The 2019 Nedbank Cup got underway on Tuesday with two fixtures taking place in Polokwane and Johannesburg

Polokwane City welcomed Tshakhuma Madzivhadila to the Peter Mokaba Stadium to try and be one of the PSL teams to qualify for the Last 16.

This was a David v Goliath match as TTM are currently campaigning in the National First Division while City have been doing well in the PSL.

City had a great start to the encounter and they took the lead through Mohammed Anas in the 29th minute as the NFD boys were still trying to settle down.

The lead though saw City take the foot off the pedal a little bit with TTM finishing the first half the strongest of the two sides.

TTM came back guns blazing after the restart with Polokwane City looking very disjointed in midfield.

Edward Manqele, who previously turned out for the likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Free State Stars and Mamelodi Sundowns among other PSL teams, drew TTM level with a superb strike in the 56th minute.

The goal unsettled City, who began to take the game seriously by trying to double their lead.

However, the momentum was with TTM as they surged forward in search of winning goal midway through the second half.

TTM would be rewarded in the latter stages of the game as Manqele struck with four minutes to go to send Rise and Shine packing.

It ended 2-1 in favour of TTM, who became the first team to cause an upset in this year's competition.

Elsewhere, Bidvest Wits eased past Boyne Tigers to seal their passage into the next round.

Gavin Hunt fielded a strong starting line-up against the ABC Motsepe League side as he took no chances at the Bidvest Stadium.

The Students didn't waste time as Hashim Domingo opened the scoring after just 11 minutes from a Simon Murray pass, much to the delight of their fans out in the stands.

Domingo doubled his side's lead three minutes later again after combining well with Murray upfront.

At this stage, it was clear that Wits were never going to be stopped let alone allow Boyne to come back into the game.

The visiting team looked more worried about keeping the scoreline respectable and didn't do enough going forward, and they were punished in the 20th minute when Murray made it 3-0 from Daylon Claasen's pass.

Murray then completed his brace in the 34th minute following Gabadinho Mhango's delightful pass which left the Boyne defence in sixes and sevens.

It was 4-0 for Wits going into the half-time break, and Boyne needed a serious pep talk to avoid conceding four more goals in the second half.

Article continues below

Boyne did well not to concede in the second half as they kept Wits at bay and defended as a unit.

But Wits should also have themselves to blame for the number of goalscoring chances which they missed in the second.

Perhaps complacency started creeping in as the scoreline was way beyond Boyne's reach, but Hunt would be pleased with his team's overall performance, especially looking at the fact that this was a Cup game.