Nedbank Cup Last 32 Draw: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates avoid red-hot Mamelodi Sundowns

PSL's Big Three Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have discovered their Nedbank Cup Last 32 opponents on Thursday evening.

Pirates and Chiefs will be away in the Last 32

Sundowns will start their defence of the cup against a PSL team

Downs have defeated the two Soweto giants this season

WHAT HAPPENED?: The draw for the 2023 Nedbank Cup Last 32 was conducted in Sandton, Gauteng.

Chiefs and Pirates avoided in-form Sundowns who have recorded convincing victories over the two Soweto giants this season.

Having won the tournament a record 13 times, Chiefs will be away to Maritzburg United, while eight-time winner Orlando Pirates will be the visitors against NFD club All Stars.

Defending champions Sundowns will play host to this season's PSL surprise package, Richards Bay.

FULL DRAW:

TS Galaxy v Amavarara FC

Sekhukhune United v Liver Brothers FC

Stellenbosch FC v Swallows FC

Mpheni Home Defenders v Clairewood FC

Mkhambathi v Casric Stars

All Stars FC v Orlando Pirates

Polokwane City v Chippa United

AmaZulu FC v Tornado FC

Cape Town City v Royal AM

Maritzburg United v Kaizer Chiefs

SuperSport United v Dondol Stars

Golden Arrows v Pretoria Callies

Marumo Gallants v Magesi FC

FC Black Cross v Venda Football Academy

Mamelodi Sundowns v Richards Bay

Cape Town Spurs v Baroka FC

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs will view this competition as an opportunity to end their eight-year trophy drought which began shortly after they clinched the 2014/15 PSL title.

While their archrivals, Pirates will be looking to clinch their second trophy of the current season having already lifted the MTN8 title two months ago.

Sundowns, on the other hand, are hoping to become the first team to successfully defend the Nedbank Cup since 2017 when their Tshwane rivals, SuperSport United retained the trophy.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR THE LAST 32 TEAMS?: The PSL will announce the dates, venues and kick-off times of the fixtures in due course.