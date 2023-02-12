Nedbank Cup Last 16 Draw: When will Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns learn their opponents?

- 15 teams have booked their spots in the Last 16
- The PSL's Big Three will be part of the draw
- The Nedbank Cup winners will receive R7 million
The 2023 Nedbank Cup is nearing the Last 16 stage with one more Last 32 fixture set to take place on Tuesday.
Chippa United will be away to National First Division side Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium as they both look to join a group of teams in the Last 16 draw.
So far 15 teams have booked their places in the next round of the biggest cup competition in South African club football.
WHICH CLUBS ARE IN THE LAST 16?
PSL clubs
TS Galaxy
Kaizer Chiefs
AmaZulu FC
Royal AM
Mamelodi Sundowns
Marumo Gallants
Sekhukhune United
Golden Arrows
Stellenbosch FC
Orlando Pirates
NFD clubs
Casric Stars
Cape Town Spurs
Venda FA
ABC Motsepe League clubs
Mpheni Home Defenders
Dondol Stars
WHEN IS THE LAST 16 DRAW?Backpagepix
The PSL is yet to reveal the date and time for the draw which is eagerly-anticipated following enthralling Last 32 matches.
The draw usually takes place after the last match of each round which means it is most likely to be held following the game between Chippa and Polokwane.
Last season, the Last 16 draw took place 10 days after the last game of the Round of 32 which was between Richards Bay and eventual champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
DRAW RULES
There will be no seeding for the draw which means Sundowns, Chiefs and Pirates could be pitted against each other.
The first sides drawn receive home-ground advantage.