Nedbank Cup Last 16 Draw: When will Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns learn their opponents?

The Last 16 draw of the South African FA Cup is set to take centre stage as teams find out who they will face in the round.

15 teams have booked their spots in the Last 16

The PSL's Big Three will be part of the draw

The Nedbank Cup winners will receive R7 million

The 2023 Nedbank Cup is nearing the Last 16 stage with one more Last 32 fixture set to take place on Tuesday.

Chippa United will be away to National First Division side Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium as they both look to join a group of teams in the Last 16 draw.

So far 15 teams have booked their places in the next round of the biggest cup competition in South African club football.

WHICH CLUBS ARE IN THE LAST 16?

PSL clubs

TS Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs

AmaZulu FC

Royal AM

Mamelodi Sundowns

Marumo Gallants

Sekhukhune United

Golden Arrows

Stellenbosch FC

Orlando Pirates

NFD clubs

Casric Stars

Cape Town Spurs

Venda FA

ABC Motsepe League clubs

Mpheni Home Defenders

Dondol Stars

WHEN IS THE LAST 16 DRAW?

The PSL is yet to reveal the date and time for the draw which is eagerly-anticipated following enthralling Last 32 matches.

The draw usually takes place after the last match of each round which means it is most likely to be held following the game between Chippa and Polokwane.

Last season, the Last 16 draw took place 10 days after the last game of the Round of 32 which was between Richards Bay and eventual champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

DRAW RULES

There will be no seeding for the draw which means Sundowns, Chiefs and Pirates could be pitted against each other.

The first sides drawn receive home-ground advantage.