Nedbank Cup Last 16 Draw: Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs kept apart
Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have avoided each other in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16.
Coach Pitso Mosimane would be pleased that his side has been drawn against a smaller team after making it public that he also wants his charges to have it easy going forward.
His comments were seen as a jab at Amakhosi who had been handed easy draws in the past, including in the previous edition.
Sundowns will play Vaal University of Technology (VUT) while Amakhosi have a tricky encounter away to Highlands Park.
VUT stunned Golden Arrows this past weekend, beating Steve Komphela's men 6-5 on penalties and will certainly be one of the teams to watch this season.
The same can be said about Mbombela United who ousted Cape Town City on Sunday afternoon.
Mbombela United will face Real Kings for a place in the quarter-finals.
Bidvest Wits will host Chippa United while the other all-PSL affair will see Bloemfontein Celtic lock horns with Maritzburg United.
The PSL will release venues, dates and kick-off times for the fixtures in due course.
Nedbank Cup Last 16 Draw in full:
Polokwane City/Baroka vs Hungry Lions
Zizwe United/Happy Wanderers vs TS Sporting
Mbombela United vs Real Kings
Mamelodi Sundowns vs VUT
Bidvest Wits vs Chippa United
Highlands Park vs Kaizer Chiefs
Bloemfontein Celtic vs Maritzburg United.
Black Leopards vs Amavarara