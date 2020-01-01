Nedbank Cup Last 16 Draw: Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs kept apart

While the two Gauteng giants were not pitted against each other in this round, there are still some mouth-watering clashes to look forward to

and have avoided each other in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16.

Coach Pitso Mosimane would be pleased that his side has been drawn against a smaller team after making it public that he also wants his charges to have it easy going forward.

His comments were seen as a jab at Amakhosi who had been handed easy draws in the past, including in the previous edition.

Sundowns will play Vaal University of Technology (VUT) while Amakhosi have a tricky encounter away to .

VUT stunned this past weekend, beating Steve Komphela's men 6-5 on penalties and will certainly be one of the teams to watch this season.

The same can be said about Mbombela United who ousted on Sunday afternoon.

Mbombela United will face Real Kings for a place in the quarter-finals.

will host while the other all- affair will see Bloemfontein lock horns with .

The PSL will release venues, dates and kick-off times for the fixtures in due course.

Nedbank Cup Last 16 Draw in full:

/ vs Hungry Lions

Zizwe United/Happy Wanderers vs TS

Mbombela United vs Real Kings

Mamelodi Sundowns vs VUT

Bidvest Wits vs Chippa United

Highlands Park vs Kaizer Chiefs

vs Maritzburg United.

Black vs Amavarara