Nedbank Cup Last 16 Draw: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates avoid unstoppable Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates avoided Mamelodi Sundowns in Wednesday's Nedbank Cup Last 16 draw.

Chiefs and Pirates will be at home against lower-division clubs

Downs to face Gallants in a repeat of last season's final

The PSL to make an announcement regarding fixtures

WHAT HAPPENED?: The draw took place at SuperSport studios in Randburg, Gauteng on Wednesday evening.

Chiefs and Pirates avoided in-form Sundowns who have recorded convincing victories over the two Soweto giants in the PSL this season.

Having won the tournament a record 13 times, Chiefs will host NFD log leaders Casric Stars, while eight-time winner Orlando Pirates are set to play host to second-tier side Venda FA.

Sundowns will take on Marumo Gallants in a repeat of last season's Nedbank Cup final. Masandawana will be the away side as they take on Bahlabane Ba Ntwa.

FULL DRAW:

Orlando Pirates vs Venda FA

Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Royal AM

Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Chippa United vs Mpheni Home Defenders

Dondol Stars v AmaZulu FC

Kaizer Chiefs vs Casric Stars

Sekhukhune United vs Cape Town Spurs

TS Galaxy vs Stellenbosch FC

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs will view this competition as an opportunity to end their eight-year trophy drought which began shortly after they clinched the 2014/15 PSL title.

While their archrivals, Pirates will be looking to clinch their second trophy of the current season having already lifted the MTN8 title last November.

Sundowns, on the other hand, are hoping to become the first team to successfully defend the Nedbank Cup since 2017 when their Tshwane rivals, SuperSport United retained the trophy.

WHAT IS NEXT?: The PSL will soon announce the dates, venues and times for the Last 16 fixtures.