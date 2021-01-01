Nedbank Cup: Chippa United eliminate Kaizer Chiefs slayers Richards Bay

The winner between Sundowns and Pirates will take on the Chilli Boys in the semi-finals

Chippa United became the first team to reach the Nedbank Cup semi-finals after securing a 2-1 win over Richards Bay at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Chilli Boys would have been wary of the Natal Rich Boys, who had shocked Kaizer Chiefs in the Last 32 match early last month.

Goals from Thabani Dube and Siyabonga Vilane inspired Richards Bay to a 2-1 victory over record 13-time Nedbank Cup winners, Chiefs at the iconic FNB Stadium.

The Natal Rich Boys conceded an early goal following a defensive mix up in the box and the ball fell kindly for Anthony Laffor in the fifth minute.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns winger made no mistake as he fired past Richards Bay goalkeeper Ludwe Mpakumpaku with an exquisite finish to make it 1-0 to Chippa.

The visitors launched attacks as they looked to beat Ayanda Mtshali in the Chilli Boys' goal-posts, but they could not find the back of the net and the hosts were leading at the interval.

Chippa doubled their lead 13 minutes into the second-half after some good work by Augustine Chidi Kwem in the Richards Bay box.

The Nigerian hitman controlled the ball well, before setting up Maloisane Mokhele, who beat 2019 Nedbank Cup winner Mpakumpaku hands down to make it 2-0 to Chippa.

Richards Bay head coach Simo Dladla introduced Vilane in the 70th minute with the former AmaZulu FC striker having come off the bench to score against Chiefs.

Vilane proved to be an impact player once again as he hit the back of the net in the 90th minute to make it 2-1 after the Chilli Boys defence was exposed.

However, Vilane's late goal was a mere consolation for Richards Bay as Chippa held on to their slender lead in stoppage time and ultimately, they emerged 2-1 winners on the day.

The Nedbank Cup quarter-final action will continue on Sunday with Black Leopards set to host their Limpopo rivals, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Thohoyandou Stadium.

While Cape Town All Stars will square off with Pretoria Callies at Danie Craven Stadium in the battle between two National First Division (NFD) teams.

The last quarter-final encounter will be between PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates and it is scheduled to take place in Pretoria on April 15.