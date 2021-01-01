Kerr: TTM must replicate Kaizer Chiefs form against Chippa United in Nedbank Cup final

The British tactician calls on his players to put up a good show when they face Vladislav Heric’s Chilli Boys in the cup final

Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila coach Dylan Kerr has called on his players to put up a good show as they did against Kaizer Chiefs when they face Chippa United in the final of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

The former Gor Mahia tactician will lead his side at the Free State Stadium and the final comes after they defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in a midweek Premier Soccer League clash.

While admitting Cup games are different from league matches, the British tactician has called on his players to put up a fight in the final and also confirmed they don’t have injury concerns heading into the clash.

“I hope we can replicate or surpass our performance against Chiefs in the cup final. I told the players it is about winning the trophy and not financial gain. It is a cup final, so league form goes out the window,” Kerr told Citizen.

“The players are excited and want to impress. This week we have had training sessions with no injures, which is almost unheard of. It is an important game for the club and players, it could be the one and only chance for these players to reach a cup final. Our opponents have got a couple of good results behind them and have a new coach in Vladislav [Heric].”

Kerr has also admitted they have not trained enough for the fixture owing to their involvement in the league but maintained they have a food chance to win the final.

“We have the disadvantage of one day’s fewer training because we played on Tuesday but we have put in a good performance, which was very successful,” Kerr continued.

Article continues below

“We must look forward to the game and create history. I think this is the first time the Nedbank Cup would have been won by a team in the Limpopo province.

“I know how some people are going to feel on Friday night when I announce the team but at the same time I am hoping that those who are going to be picked will appreciate being in the line-up against a team that has not done as well in the league as we are.”

TTM stunned overwhelming favourites Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties in the semi-final to earn the right to take on Chippa‚ who overcame GladAfrica Championship side, Pretoria Callies, in the other semi-final.