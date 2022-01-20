Nedbank Cup: Kaizer Chiefs' weakness identified by TS Galaxy coach Ramovic

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic feels playing behind closed doors is still a handicap for Kaizer Chiefs.

Ramovic says this as his side prepares to take on Amakhosi in the Round of 32 of the Nedbank Cup.

Chiefs will be at home in this fixture whose date is yet to be finalised by the Premier Soccer League.

Since the imposition of the coronavirus lockdown in South Africa in March 2020, Chiefs have not enjoyed the backing of their supporters inside stadiums.

“Kaizer Chiefs have incredible, good quality [players] and a good coach. The backbone of the team is very good. They also have players who are leaders in the team,” Ramovic told TS Galaxy’s media department.

“All-in-all, they are really a tough team to play against. Their weakness is that the great supporters they have are not at the stadium.”

Chiefs facing TS Galaxy is a rematch of the 2018/19 final which saw the Mpumalanga outfit upset Amakhosi in that season’s decider.

The Soweto giants were edged 1-0 by Galaxy, who were then still a National First Division side in what was a huge upset in the history of this competition.

Ramovic explains what his side needs to do to give Amakhosi “a tough time.”

“Yes besides the improvement of tactical abilities, focus is on the development of players, physical conditioning such as endurance, strength and speed is emphasised,” said Ramovic.

“We also have to develop a winning attitude, playing better defensive and be more clinical upfront. It’s about being better than we were yesterday. We have some good quality players but at the end the players who play are those great in shape, good in passing, receiving and moving the ball.

Article continues below

“The key is to show up, work hard and listen, then you will be on your way up to understand what it takes to be a champion. Always believe in yourself, strive to be the best that you can be and you are ready to be a champion. This is the way how we are now and we will be ready to give any opponent we come up against a tough time.”

Chiefs will be bidding to reclaim this prestigious trophy they last won in the 2012/13 season.