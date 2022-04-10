Nedbank Cup: Kaizer Chiefs target Letsoalo inspires Royal AM to semi-finals

Kaizer Chiefs target Victor Letsoalo played an instrumental role in helping Royal AM reach the Nedbank Cup semi-finals on Sunday.



The lethal striker scored twice as Thwihli Thwahla claimed a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the University of Pretoria in a quarter-final match at Chatsworth Stadium.



Wonderboy Makhubu broke the deadlock 19 minutes into the game as the lanky striker turned home Malesela Chokoe's delightful cross to make it 1-0 to AmaTuks.



Makhubu then completed his brace three minutes before the half-hour mark as he hit the back of the net after the hosts had failed to clear their lines and the visitors were leading 2-0 at half-time.



However, Thwihli Thwahla produced a strong second-half performance with Bafana Bafana international Letsoalo in top form in front of goal.



The former Baroka FC marksman pulled one back from the spot-kick to make it 2-1 after the hosts were awarded a penalty just before the hour-mark.



The comeback was complete in the 79th minute when Letsoalo beat goalkeeper Dumisani Msibi with a good finish to make it 2-2 much to the delight of the Royal AM fans inside the venue.



With the match looking destined for extra-time, Mfundo Thikazi stepped up and beat Msibi from close range in stoppage time to snatch a late win for Royal AM.



The win saw Thwihli Thwahla join fellow PSL sides Mamelodi Sundowns, Marumo Gallants and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the semi-finals.



Since AmaTuks bow out of the tournament, they will now focus on securing promotion from the National First Division to the PSL.