Nedbank Cup: Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns schedules announced

Mamelodi Sundowns will be the first team between the big three to kickoff their Nedbank Cup campaign.

The Tshwane giants get the ball rolling on February 4 away at Princess Magogo Stadium where they have a date with National First Division side Richards Bay.

It will be the very same day the competition’s Round of 32 gets underway.

Masandawana have an evening fixture that comes just after Pretoria University and Chippa United kick off proceedings at Tuks Stadium.

Two days later, it is Orlando Pirates’ turn to begin their campaign when they host AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium in the only fixture of the day.

Kaizer Chiefs will be the last of the three traditional giants to get started the following weekend.

Stuart Baxter and his men will welcome TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on February 12.

All fixtures are before the Premier Soccer League campaign resumes on February 15.

After the trip to KwaZulu-Natal, Sundowns quickly switch focus to the Caf Champions League.

Seven days after visiting Richards Bay, the Brazilians then host Al Hilal Omdurman in a Champions League group game, before welcoming Chippa United in the PSL on February 16.

As for Pirates, after playing Usuthu in the Nedbank Cup, they will host JS Saoura in a Caf Confederation Cup group match seven days later, before a fifth straight home game by welcoming Golden Arrows.

Following their match against Pirates, AmaZulu fly out to Raja Casablanca, a match that comes five days later.

They will then return to play TS Galaxy at home on February 16.

It is Chiefs, who, however, have a flexible schedule as their traditional rivals play two games each before Amakhosi return to competitive football.

Chiefs’ clash against TS Galaxy will be a rematch of the 2018/19 final when the Soweto giants were edged 1-0 by Galaxy, who were then still a National First Division side in what was a huge upset in the history of this competition.

The Soweto giants will be bidding to reclaim this prestigious trophy they had last won in the 2012/13 season.

They will also be trying to do better than last season when they bowed out at the Last-32 stage after being eliminated by Richards Bay 2-1.

But this time around, Richards Bay have Sundowns to worry about at this phase of the competition and Masandawana last clinched the Nedbank Cup in the 2019/20 campaign.

Article continues below

For Pirates, the Nedbank Cup has eluded them since their last triumph in the 2013/14 season, while Usuthu have never won it.