Nedbank Cup: Kaizer Chiefs must forget loss to TS Galaxy - Middendorp

The Amakhosi boss isn’t interested in talking about their past defeat to the Rockets

coach Ernst Middendorp has avoided questions on what they learned from their 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final last season.

The German manager preferred to urge the media to forget about the embarrassing defeat at Moses Mabhida Stadium as Amakhosi were touted as favourites to lift the trophy.

Heading to this season’s Ke Yona Cup edition, the Soweto giants will face off against another National First Division (NFD) outfit in the form of Royal Eagles.

“I’m not in a position to talk about the of Africa and what happened on May 18. It happens, it’s history, let’s forget about this,” Middendorp told the media.

“We started a new season and there’s a new [cup] round coming in, and we respect each and everybody, whether it’s a team or an (NFD) team.”

Speaking about their next match against another outfit from the lower division, he says they respect their opponents who can play a good brand of football.

“We respect their quality and, against [Cape Town], I can tell you Royal Eagles were really unlucky to lose with two minutes to go, otherwise they deserved a point,” he added.

“I don’t need to go back to May 18 or to 2000-whatever, or to the ’90s. It happens all the time where you have results [that are not] going your way in history – we can take a lot of other results.

“If you want to talk about this, what’s coming out of last season’s final defeat then sorry, I’m not prepared to do this.”

With the Glamour Boys looking to lift a trophy in their 50th anniversary year, Middendorp will hope to lead his men to the next stage of the competition.

Moreover, the Soweto giants are currently sitting at the top of the Premier Soccer League table and will be tempted to go for a double.