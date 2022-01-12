Nedbank Cup: Kaizer Chiefs face TS Galaxy as Benni returns to tackle former side Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs have been reminded of the 2018/19 Nedbank Cup final after they were drawn against TS Galaxy in the Last-32 of this season’s tournament.
Amakhosi will host Galaxy at a date to be announced “in due course” by the Premier Soccer League.
The draw was conducted on Wednesday and Orlando Pirates were paired against Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu FC.
Mamelodi Sundowns will have to deal with National First Division side Richards Bay and will be away in KwaZulu-Natal.
A rematch of the 2018/19 final is, however, on the cards as Chiefs host TS Galaxy who upset them in that season’s decider.
The Soweto giants were edged 1-0 by Galaxy, who were then still a National First Division side in what was a huge upset in the history of this competition.
Chiefs will be bidding to reclaim this prestigious trophy they last won in the 2012/13 season.
They will also be trying to do better than last season when they bowed out at the Last-32 stage after being eliminated by Richards Bay on a 2-1 scoreline
But this time around, Richards Bay have Sundowns to worry about at this phase of the competition and would be keen to pull another shocker this time around.
Sundowns last clinched the Nedbank Cup in the 2019/20 campaign.
What is also a big match of the Last-32 phase would be the clash against Pirates and AmaZulu.
The Buccaneers will start at home in what would be McCarthy’s return to Orlando Stadium.
Since the 2013/14 season, the Nedbank Cup has eluded Pirates, while Usuthu have never won it.
Defending champions Marumo Gallants’ title defence start against lower division side Santos FC.
Their former coach Dylan Kerr, now with Swallows FC, host TS Sporting FC.
Nedbank Cup Last-32 fixtures
NC Professionals vs Mathaithai FC
Royal AM vs Cape Town City
Venda Football Academy vs African All Stars
Maritzburg United vs SuperSport United
University of Pretoria vs Chippa United
Platinum City Rovers vs Sekhukhune United
Stellenbosch FC vs Baroka FC
Swallows FC vs TS Sporting FC
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs Golden Arrows
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
Sinenkani FC vs Free State Stars
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Marumo Gallants vs Santos FC
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC
Uthongathi vs Summerfield Dynamos FC
Black Eagles FC vs Sivutsa FC