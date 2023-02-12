Nedbank Cup: Kaizer Chiefs could get chance to bury 2019 nightmare as TS Galaxy and Royal AM progress

TS Galaxy and Royal AM were among the clubs which progressed to the 2023 Nedbank Cup Last 16 following Sunday's matches.

PSL clubs avoided upsets in Sunday's matches

Chiefs could get a chance to avenge 2019 defeat

The Nedbank Cup action will continue on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED?: Galaxy claimed a 2-0 win over ABC Motsepe League (Eastern Cape) side Amavarara courtesy of goals from Masilake Phohlongo and Sphiwe Mahlangu at Wits Football Stadium.

While Royal AM defeated their PSL rivals Cape Town City 4-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw at DHL Stadium where goalkeeper Hugo Nyame denied Khanyisa Mayo and Lorenzo Gordinho during the shootout.

At the King Zwelithini Stadium, AmaZulu FC edged out Tornado 3-2 thanks to goals from Mbongeni Gumede, Frank Mhango and Bonginkosi Ntuli as Usuthu outsmarted an amateur side from the Northern Cape.

Meanwhile, Kgomotso Mosadi (brace), Mumuni Abubakar and Siyabonga Nkosi scored for NFD side Casric Stars as they hammered ABC Motsepe League (KwaZulu-Natal) outfit Mkhambathi 4-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium.

ALL EYES ON: Galaxy as the 2019 winners took on Amavarara who were featuring in this lucrative tournament for the first since 2020 when they were eliminated by Black Leopards in the Last 32.

The Rockets proved too strong for the amateur side and the Last 16 draw could produce a repeat of the 2019 Nedbank Cup final.

Galaxy caused one of the biggest upsets in the history of this tournament when they defeated record 13-time winners Kaizer Chiefs in the final and at the time the Rockets were campaigning in the NFD.

Furthermore, Amakhosi also lost to the Rockets in a Last 32 encounter in the 2021-22 campaign.

Chiefs will be part of this season's Last 16 draw having defeated Maritzburg United 2-0 in Friday's enthralling match which went into extra-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Round of 16 is taking shape with 15 teams having already booked their places in the South African FA Cup.

Galaxy, Chiefs, AmaZulu, Royal AM, Mamelodi Sundowns, Marumo Gallants, Sekhukhune United, Golden Arrows, Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates are the PSL clubs that have secured their spots in the Last 16.

While NFD clubs Casric, Cape Town Spurs and Venda and ABC Motsepe League sides Mpheni Home Defenders and Dondol Stars will also be part of the Last 16 draw.

WHAT IS NEXT?: Chippa United and NFD outfit Polokwane City will meet on Tuesday in the last match of the Round of 32.

The PSL will soon announce the date and time for the Last 16 draw.