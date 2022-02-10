Nedbank Cup: Kaizer Chiefs are fired-up ahead of TS Galaxy tie - Billiat

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has explained what makes the Soweto giants motivated to host TS Galaxy in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup Round of 32 clash at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs have not been involved in competitive matches since December 22 when they beat Maritzburg United 2-0 in a home Premier Soccer League game.

A motivated Billiat feels they are a fresh side since they have not been involved in competitive action.

“We have rested well and we have gotten enough time to boost our energy again,” Billiat told the club website.

“It’s a new campaign and we need to start strong. We need to make sure that we go through all the way and bring it home.”

However, some Chiefs players like Keagan Dolly, goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, Njabulo Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo recently participated in the DStv Compact Cup.

Now, Amakhosi are bidding to reclaim the Nedbank Cup which they last won in 2013 and, interestingly, it was current coach Stuart Baxter who last delivered them the Nedbank Cup back then.

It is also Baxter who was the last coach to help them to a piece of silverware when they lifted the 2015 PSL title.

Having endured a dry spell for the past years, Blom is keen to finally end the trophy drought this season.

The right-back says he is motivated by previous Chiefs generations who helped the club carve a reputation as Cup Kings.

“We are working very hard leading up to this game. The guys are gelling well with the coaches and the technical team and our aim is to get to move beyond Saturday’s game and get into the next round,” said Blom.

Article continues below

“Growing up and seeing Chiefs win trophies it was always my ambition to do the same. Surely I am not the only one who grew up supporting Chiefs and wanting to be here and winning trophies with the team. Now that I am here, it is something that I will work on with the guys to make our dreams come true.”

In 2018, Chiefs reached the Nedbank Cup final and it was then-National First Division side TS Galaxy who won to deny them the prestigious trophy.