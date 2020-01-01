Nedbank Cup: I won't push referees anymore - Makola

The Citizens have opened up after the ban and urged fellow players not to commit a similar offence

midfielder Mpho Makola has explained how he managed to remain in good spirits during his ban after he was found guilty of assaulting referee Abongile Tom in the Telkom Knockout Cup.

The incident had occurred in a match against last year. The former skipper is now looking to the future, stating the club can lift the Nedbank Cup trophy because they have a strong squad.

‘Bibo’ will lead the Citizens against Mbombela United in the Ke Yona competition on Sunday afternoon and the Grobersdal-born player adds he has a long way to go before hanging up his boots.

“Obviously, the lesson I learned was that it should not happen. I know football is an emotional game but it was wrong and I would never do it again,” Makola told the media.

“I urge everyone who gets into that situation to not do anything but rather allow the referee to do his job.

“Mentally, I was strong because I kept going and I kept training. I pitched up at training and I worked hard like those who were playing. I’m glad to be back and I’m glad to be helping the team. That’s one thing that is important to me.

“We will go out to win something for the people of Cape Town. I have confidence in the squad that we might bring it home."

At the age of 33, the former creative player has no plans of quitting the game anytime soon, but banks on his fitness levels and wants to lift a trophy with the Mother City outfit.

“We’ve got a good chance of winning the Nedbank Cup. We should get into the final at least. We have a good quality squad,” continued Makola.

“I still have a lot of years to go. My fitness level is now high. When I’m fit I can help the team and I can do well myself. I feel like I still have a lot to offer into the game. I’m raring to go.”

On the other hand, the former Caf losing finalist in 2013 has downplayed comparisons to Teko Modise.

“There’s Teko and there’s Mpho. These are two different players. We’re talented in our own ways and I can’t ever be compared to anyone.”