Nedbank Cup: How to watch Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates in Round of 16 on TV and live stream

South Africa’s elite club knockout competition resumes on Wednesday in the battle to dethrone defending champions Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates resume their Nedbank Cup bids at the weekend with Round of 16 matches against Casric Stars and Venda Academy respectively.

Amakhosi will host National First Division side Casric at FNB Stadium on Sunday and the Buccaneers will also welcome second-tier opponents from Limpopo a day earlier.

As it now looks difficult for the Soweto giants to catch up with Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League title race, the Nedbank Cup is the most realistic chance at the remaining silverware on offer for Chiefs and Pirates.

This is a competition Arthur Zwane’s Chiefs have an opportunity to win and end an eight-season trophy drought.

Zwane’s Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro will be looking to guide his side to a season double after they lifted the MTN8 earlier this term.

The Soweto giants are happy they avoided defending Champions Mamelodi Sundowns during the draw.

Seven Nedbank Cup matches will be witnessed from Wednesday as Sundowns have already played their last-16 game to accommodate their Caf Champions League programme.

The Brazilians reached the quarter-finals after eliminating Marumo Gallants with Peter Shalulile grabbing a hat-trick in the 3-1 win last Thursday.

Nedbank Cup Last 16 Fixtures

Date Kick-Off (SA Time) Match 08/03/23 19:30 Dondol Stars vs Amazulu 10/03/23 19:30 Sekhukhune United vs Cape Town Spurs 11/03/23 15:00 Golden Arrows vs Royal AM 11/03/23 15:00 Chippa United vs Mpheni Home Defenders 11/03/23 20:00 Orlando Pirates vs Venda Academy 12/02/23 15:00 TS Galaxy vs Stellenbosch 12/02/23 18:00 Kaizer Chiefs vs Venda Academy

How to watch Chiefs and Pirates in the SA

SuperSport TV will broadcast all Nedbank Cup games live.

The Chiefs and Casric clash will be shown on SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202 while Pirates versus Venda Academy can be watched on the same channel.

Those who wish to watch these matches on their mobile devices and have access to online streaming can go to http://dstv.com/DStv/Now/App

Chiefs & Pirates Nedbank Cup road so far

To secure a last 16 berth, Chiefs beat Maritzburg United 2-0 in the Round of 32 away from home in KwaZulu-Natal.

Pirates booked a place in the Round of 16 after dismissing All Stars FC 2-0.

Amakhosi are the most successful club in the Nedbank Cup with 13 titles but last won it a decade ago.

Pirates last claimed it in 2014 and are the second-most successful side with eight titles.