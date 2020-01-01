Nedbank Cup: How Kaizer Chiefs couldn’t land Mvala and Shalulile from Highlands Park

The two players have been in top form for the Lions of the North over the past few seasons, but could they have done better at Amakhosi?

remain one of the teams that continue to attract quality players in and outside the country despite their recent struggles in terms of winning trophies.

Amakhosi have a chance to win the league and Cup double this season – but standing between them and a spot in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals is .

While many would tip Chiefs to go through given their dominance over the Lions of the North this season – they have beaten Owen Da Gama’s men twice – 3-2 away from home and 3-0 at home in the league.

More teams

However, very few people know they had identified Highlands Park duo Mothobi Mvala and Peter Shalulile as their possible targets in the past – the two players who remain integral members of the Tembisa-based side.

But how did the Lions of the North manage to keep two of their most talented players?

Peter Shalulile

After signing a 22-year-old Shalulile in 2015, Highlands Park soon turned him into a top striker in the , and clubs such as Chiefs, and started showing interest.

It was in 2019 when interest in Shalulile started gaining momentum – Chiefs needed a striker and many thought Highlands Park would cash in and let their Namibia international go.

At the time, Highlands Park stood their ground and insisted they were a non-selling club – financially, they are okay, and don’t really need to sell their best players to keep the team afloat.

A fee in the region of R10 million first surfaced in the media as Shalulile continued to score goals left, right and centre for the Lions of the North – but that didn’t shake them at all.

Shalulile is among the frontrunners for the PSL Golden Boot this season with 12 league goals – and that’s almost half of the overall goals scored (25) by Highlands Park – and this is a player who can end dreams for a team he was once linked with come Saturday night.

Mothobi Mvala

Mvala has a dream – and that’s playing for one of the Big Three – Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns – in future but he cannot do that on his own – whoever wants him must make contact with Highlands Park and be prepared to folk out millions of Rands.

Several teams did approach Highlands Park after Mvala’s impressive stats last season where he scored eight league goals despite being a midfielder – and he was sure to be lost to the club at the start of the current campaign.

However, none of the teams who had already shown interest in him actually showed up, and Chiefs also stepped back and withdrew their interest in Mvala.

Perhaps, this is because the club’s hierarchy had said they would only consider offers they deem ‘acceptable’ for any of their top players, including Mvala.

Article continues below

Chiefs then went looking for players outside the country and signed a few, including Kearyn Baccus, James Kotei, who has since parted ways with the club and most recently Anthony Akumu who replaced the Ghanaian midfielder.

In a nutshell, Chiefs failed to get the two players from Highlands Park simply because they wouldn’t come too cheap, and therefore had to look elsewhere.

Looking at how Ernst Middendorp’s men have done thus far, one would say they made a good business decision because they still rose above the ashes without either of the two players.