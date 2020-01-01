Highlands Park’s win over Kaizer Chiefs means they’ll be difficult - Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosimane

The Brazilians manager has welcomed their Last Eight draw against the Lions of the North but expects a physical game

Just after the draw for the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night, coach Pitso Mosimane has called on his men to be mentally ready for a trip to Makhulong Stadium to face .

The Brazilians are set to meet the Lions of the North who are in high spirits after dispatching on Saturday afternoon.

"Makhulong is not a nice place to go to. Not too many people come with a victory there. But it is the draw. It is the way, it is. You got to accept that you are going to Tembisa,” Mosimane told the media.

More teams

“They are a strong team, they've just won a big game now in the Nedbank Cup (against Kaizer Chiefs). We've got to be mentally ready. It is going to be a very physical game.”

Fresh from a 2-0 win over Vaal University of Technology (VUT) on Sunday in the previous round, the Tshwane giants will look to lift the Ke Yona trophy, but 'Jingles' is wary of attackers such as Lindokuhle Mbatha and Peter Shalulile.

"It is forever going to be a difficult game. They are a tough team. Hard tackling team. You need to be in good physical condition and in good shape. You need to go 120 minutes against Highlands Park. They are even more difficult at home,” he added.

"They've got good players. The likes of Peter Shalulile and Lindokuhle Mbatha. Mbatha is in good form. We've got to make sure that we are rested going into that game.

Article continues below

“I hope that we don't have a heavy program going into that game because that match is going to take a lot on our body. It is a draw, you got to honour it."

Having already bagged the Telkom Knockout Cup, Sundowns are through to the quarter-finals of the Caf to face of this weekend and are still in contention of defending their crown.

Coming back to the league title race, the TKO Cup champions trail Amakhosi by four points from 20 matches and will hope hold coach Ernst Middendorp's side on Saturday afternoon.