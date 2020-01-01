Nedbank Cup final: Mamelodi Sundowns could be without five stars against Bloemfontein Celtic

The Brazilians could be heading into their clash against Phunya Sele Sele with a depleted squad as there are a number of players with injuries

coach Pitso Mosimane admits he could be without a few of his most-trusted players for Saturday's Nedbank Cup final against Bloemfontein .

Gaston Sirino, Mosa Lebusa, Denis Onyango, Ricardo Nascimento and Andile Jali are struggling with injuries and Mosimane said he will be advised by the medical team if he can use any of them.

"We have a few niggling injures, which is normal. When you come from a battle, you come out with wounded soldiers and deep scars," Mosimane told the media.

"So we rested a few guys that are not yet back from injury. Sirino has a niggling injury, we don't know if he'll make it.

"Denis is training well, so hopefully he's okay. Mosa has not started training, probably [soon] you never know. It's just minor knocks when you come from a game, but nothing big.

"Ricardo has a wrist that's also giving him problems, that's why he's been playing with a wrist band. But I don't know, we should be okay by Saturday."

Mosimane is also sweating over the fitness of Jali, whom he said has been struggling with a hamstring injury.

And while he has been training, the Kagiso-born mentor is aware that the intensity of the game could be too much for Jali.

"AJ [Jali]], yes, he's been suffering from that hamstring but he has been training but the game and training session intensity isn't the same, but he's getting better, we'll hear from the doctors," added Mosimane.

According to Mosimane, Hlompho Kekana was given some time off because of the shift he put in since the restart of the season.

"Hlompho... we rested him because the guy has played all the minutes in the bubble," concluded Mosimane.

The Brazilians are in with a chance to win the domestic treble having already bagged the Telkom Knockout Cup and the league titles already.

Should they beat Celtic to the Nedbank Cup title, Mosimane will re-write history by becoming the first South African coach to win three domestic trophies in one season in the era.

Ruud Krol and Muhsin Ertugral are the only coaches to achieve that feat as PSL coaches.

Krol won the treble with in the 2010/11 season while Ertugral made history with in the early 2000s, including lifting the Mandela Cup Winners' Cup.