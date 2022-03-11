Nedbank Cup: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Mahlasela inspires Royal AM to victory as University of Pretoria progress

Royal AM progressed to this season's Nedbank Cup quarter-finals after defeating fellow PSL side Swallows FC on Friday night.

Kabelo Mahlasela scored the only goal of the match as Thwihli Thwahla edged out Amaswaiswai 1-0 in an encounter that took place at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

The former Kaizer Chiefs winger was introduced in the 75th minute and it took him just four minutes to hit the back of the net after combining with Mxolisi Macuphu.

Therefore, Royal AM progressed to the quarter-finals of the South African FA Cup for the first time since the club's formation in 2020.

While Swallows crashed out of the tournament and the five-time Nedbank Cup champions will now focus on ensuring that they avoid relegation to the National First Division from the PSL.

Meanwhile, the University of Pretoria defeated Venda Football Academy 4-3 on penalties in a battle between two NFD clubs on Friday afternoon.

The enthralling six-goal thriller finished 3-3 after extra time as the lead exchanged hands on three occasions throughout the 120 minutes at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

Thabang Sibanyoni, Keegan Allan and Wonderboy Makhubu all scored for the University of Pretoria, who are also known AmaTuks.

AmaTuks advanced to the quarter-finals of the lucrative tournament for the first time since 2010 when they were eliminated by AmaZulu FC.

Venda's goals were netted by Banele Gama, Rankoko Tau and Gerald Takwara in what was the Limpopo-based side's debut appearance in the competition.

Royal AM and AmaTuks joined Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants in the quarter-finals.