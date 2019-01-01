Nedbank Cup clash between Tornado and Kaizer Chiefs delayed

The encounter was scheduled to kick-off at 15h00 in Mdantsane

There is a delay at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium where Tornado FC are expected to face Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 match.

Kick-off has been delayed for 15 minutes due to scanners which are not working at the stadium gates.

This was revealed by match commissioner Zolile Mthethwa, who spoke to SuperSport TV.

"Yes, there is a delay. We will take about 15 minutes to sort out the problem with regarding the scanners," Mthethwa said.

"The scanners outside are not working. People are trying to force their way into the stadium, but the police are handling the situation," he continued.

"I am referring to people, who bought their tickets earlier. They cannot enter the stadium using their tickets because there is a problem with the scanners," he added