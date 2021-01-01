Nedbank Cup: Chippa United's Laffor could move level with Orlando Pirates legend Klate in PSL's illustrious list

The accomplished attacker will be looking to make history in local football when he faces Tshakhuma in the final

Former Liberia captain Anthony Laffor is one of the best foreigners to have played in the PSL, having turned out for top local clubs SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Laffor is now on the books of Chippa United and he will have an opportunity to make history with the Chilli Boys when they face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday.

Chippa will be looking to clinch their first-ever major trophy since the club's formation in January 2010 when they take on Tshakhuma at Free State Stadium in an all-PSL tie.

On the other hand, Laffor, 36, is hoping to move up on the list of the most successful players in the history of the PSL since its establishment in 1996.

Laffor, who has been plying in his trade in South Africa since 2005 when he joined Jomo Cosmos, is currently placed joint second with Kaizer Chiefs legend Thabo Mooki on the illustrious list with 14 trophies.

Only Orlando Pirates legend Daine Klate has won more trophies than Laffor with the former having lifted a record 15 titles during his time with SuperSport, Pirates and Bidvest Wits.

Mooki and Klate have both retired from professional football and Laffor will become the second player to win a record 15 trophies if he clinches the South African FA Cup with the Chilli Boys this weekend.

The 36-year-old winger, who is known for his speed and dribbling ability, would also become the first foreigner to win 15 titles in South African football.

The Monrovia-born player hit the ground running in South Africa as he helped Cosmos win the Coca Cola Cup (now Telkom Knockout Cup) in his first season (2005/06) in the country.

His exploits at Cosmos attracted interest from some of the top clubs in the PSL and he ended up joining SuperSport ahead of the 2008/09 season.

The man nicknamed Snoti helped SuperSport clinch two successive league trophies between 2009 and 2010 under coach Gavin Hunt.

Then a big-money transfer to SuperSport's Tshwane rivals, Sundowns, followed in 2012 and Snoti enjoyed more success during his time with Masandawana.

Laffor clinched 10 trophies with Sundowns including five PSL titles during his eight glittering years of service at the Chloorkop-based giants, where he is now considered to be a legend.

The lanky player has also won a record seven PSL titles which he shares with his former Sundowns teammates Hlompho Kekana and Denis Onyango.

Snoti left Masandawana in December 2020 having also lifted two Telkom Knockout Cups, two Nedbank Cups, Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup with the ambitious club.

Chippa signed Laffor in January 2021 and the veteran player has now set his sights on his maiden silverware with the Chilli Boys and also go level with Klate on the prestigious list.