Nedbank Cup: Bloemfontein Celtic’s Chabalala wary of Mokwena’s influence at Mamelodi Sundowns

The Siwelele defender is excited by the possibility of lifting his fist trophy in the top-flight

Bloemfontein defender Justice Chabalala says he is looking forward to lifting his first trophy in the Premier Soccer League ( ) as they are set to face in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday night.

The central defender is on loan to Phunya Sele Sele for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign and explained why they expect a tough game, whilst crediting former Buccaneers manager Rhulani Mokwena for his influence.

Moreover, the Giyani-born centre-back shared some insight on life under coach John Maduka, saying the former Malawi skipper is a father figure to him.

“We have to take the final like each and every game that we play. It’s a cup final yes, we have to take it as a normal game but we need to be more serious about it,” Chabalala told Goal.

“I am excited because I want to win my first trophy in the PSL. My teammates are also looking forward to the game because it’s a big cup. I’m looking forward to winning it but we know we are playing a good team.

“Mamelodi Sundowns is big in the country. So, we can’t talk about it too much but we need to focus on us and ensure we do well to get a positive result on the day."

When asked about hurting the former African champions' treble ambitions, the former defender preferred to praise his former manager in Mokwena.

“Sundowns play good football, they have a good coach and players. I am talking about coach Rhulani, he coached me at Orlando Pirates," he added.

“So, they have an experienced technical team, coach Pitso [Mosimane], coach Manqoba [Mngqithi] and that will not be an easy game.

“I will only talk about Rhulani because I know how it is working with him.”

On the possibility of qualifying for the Caf Confederation Cup tournament next season, the 28-year-old believes the opportunity will change their lives as players.

“We have an opportunity, a very big opportunity to play in Africa and that will change our lives as well. Life is good under coach John,” he added.

“He’s a good coach, he’s a friend to everyone and the technical team. He is a good adviser and a good father to me. Together with his assistant coaches in Wire [Abram Nteo], [Ditheko] Mototo and goalkeeper coach Simon [Gopane].

“They are good and we are enjoying our lives here. We talk about all the things even beyond football. We are happy as a team.”

Meanwhile, the Ke Yona clash presents an opportunity for the Chloorkop giants to lift a treble as they have already bagged the Telkom Knockout Cup and the league trophy.