Nedbank Cup: Baroka sneak past Hungry Lions after penalty shootout

Bakgakga players interestingly scored all four goals in the draw before the match went to penalties

Woeful defending by FC saw two own goals threaten their Nedbank Cup survival in their Round of 16 match against Hungry Lions, but a penalty shootout victory saw them into the quarter-finals after a 2-2 draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

That a Premier Soccer League team was facing an ABC Motsepe side did not show as Hungry Lions’ appetite troubled Baroka who eventually won 4-2 on penalties.

Hungry Lions went ahead when Sbonelo Ngubane beat his own goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini in the 35th minute.

But Baroka came back stronger from the break, equalising through Evidence Makgopa three minutes into the second half.

Ngubane made amends for his own goal as he provided for Makgopa to score on his debut for Baroka.

Hungry Lions continued with their resilience, pushing Baroka to extra time.

Defender Ethen Sampson then turned the ball into his own net five minutes into additional time to force Baroka to look for another comeback fight.

But Mozambican midfielder Manuel Kambala then brought Baroka back into the game with an equaliser seven minutes later.

Hungry Lions kept on with their stubbornness as they held on for a penalty shootout to decide the winner.

Reanetse Ramatlhapeng and Jason Arends missed spot-kicks for Hungry Lions whose efforts ultimately came to nought.

Baroka had Gerald Phiri, Bonginkosi Makume, Kagiso Selemela and Ivan Mahangwahaya to thank for landing with their spot-kicks.