Nedbank Cup: Another sold-out affair between Highlands Park and Kaizer Chiefs

The two Gauteng-based teams will battle it out for a spot in the quarter-finals at Makhulong Stadium

Matches between and are slowly attracting football fans around the country, and Saturday will see both sides play in front of a packed Makhulong Stadium.

Amakhosi will be the visiting team in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 against the Lions of the North.

The Tembisa-based side announced on their social media platforms that tickets for the encounter have all been sold.

The news comes less than 24 hours after the tickets were made available for football fans to purchase.

Makhulong Stadium swallows up to 15 000 spectators, and it will not be the first time both teams play in a sold-out affair.

At the start of the campaign, Chiefs travelled to Tembisa for their opening match of the league - and they were treated to an electrifying atmosphere as the venue was packed to the rafters.

Earlier this year when Chiefs celebrated their 50th anniversary, Highlands Park were the visiting team at FNB Stadium and the Soweto giants gave away free tickets as a 'thank you' to their loyal supporters, and they didn't disappoint as they came in their numbers to witness the historic celebrations.

Chiefs won the match 3-0 on the night, further sending a strong message to their title rivals that they were serious about ending their four-year trophy drought.

This Nedbank Cup clash presents both teams with a chance to get something out of this season - although Chiefs are eyeing the bigger prize - the league title at the end of the campaign.

Highlands Park have already been to a Cup final this season - the MTN8 final they eventually lost to SuperSport United.