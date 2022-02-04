Nedbank Cup: AmaZulu coach McCarthy on Orlando Pirates - 'When you win, they want to fight'

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy has insisted the passion he has to defeat his former team Orlando Pirates will drive him to victory when the two sides meet in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 this weekend.

Bucs will be hosting Usuthu at the Orlando Pirates Stadium on Sunday aiming at making their fans happy by claiming a positive outcome. However, their ex-striker believes it will not be a one-way traffic and went on to reveal his extra motivation ahead of the meeting.

The teams have already met twice this season in the PSL, with Pirates claiming four points - the last encounter at home when the Buccaneers managed to get a 2-1 win.

'I want to win wholeheartedly'

"Myself and my team are born competitors. With every game that we play, we don’t take anything for granted; we want to win. When I played for Pirates, I played with everything, my heart, and soul," McCarthy told the media.

"Now I am at AmaZulu, or any team that I coach, I give the same commitment. Unfortunately, for the team that I played for, I want to do it even more. When I meet Pirates, I want to win wholeheartedly. That’s why there’s more passion involved.

"And sometimes, the passion turns [into a brawl]. When you win, they want to fight. And that’s where we don’t sit back; we accept the invitation. But it’s all love after the game. We have a lot of respect for each other – the coach and the club."

He has further explained why his team should have the motivation to silence the Soweto heavyweights.

"The commitment is there because they know they’ll be chased back to where they came from if I don’t see it in training. I think they are also professional enough to know that when the spotlight is there, it’s a big stage," McCarthy added.

"So, who better to perform against the team that probably told you that you were not good enough or for whatever reason you were given your clearance? So which team takes you, and you come up against them, you have a point to prove."



