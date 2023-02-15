Nedbank Cup a chance for Kaizer Chiefs to end their eight-year trophy drought - Bvuma

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma believes the Nedbank Cup is an opportunity for the club to end the long suffering of their fans.

Bvuma wants Chiefs to ensure they win Nedbank Cup

Amakhosi are trophyless since PSL triumph in 2013

The Glamour Boys will face Casric Stars in Last 16

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs were among the winners of Tuesday’s Nedbank Cup draw when they were paired against Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars for next month’s Round of 16 matches.

Amakhosi have had a poor season in the PSL and are also not featuring in continental football after failing to qualify last term and the Nedbank Cup is their only hope for silverware after Orlando Pirates claimed the MTN8.

With their fans demanding for more after going eight years without a trophy, Bvuma feels the onus is on the players to ensure they claim the title and bring the smile back on their supporters’ faces.

Bvuma is, however, wary of an upset from Casric Stars who are top of the table in the second tier.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We knew as players when we signed up at Chiefs that there will always be pressure, so we are used to pressure and we believe we perform better when we are under pressure,” Bvuma said after the draw as per SowetanLIVE.

“As players, we are aware that it has been eight years since we last won the trophy and we have another chance in the Nedbank Cup to at least get the silverware, and we are looking forward to it and we will give our all.

“They [Casric Stars] have been doing so well in their league, they are number one. So, we know it is not going to be easy playing against the so-called lower teams in this competition.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs last won the Nedbank Cup in 2013 while their most recent trophy was the PSL crown, claimed two years later.

They have managed second-place finishes in the league and Caf Champions League in 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively, but the last two seasons have been disappointing.

Amakhosi managed fifth place in 2021-22, to miss out on continental football, and are in the same position so far this season, 27 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, making the Nedbank Cup something of a must-win competition.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs host Golden Arrows in the PSL on Sunday.