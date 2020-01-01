Nedbank Cup 2019-20: Fixtures, dates, kick-off times and TV channels
The 2020 Nedbank Cup gets underway on Wednesday evening with defending champions TS Galaxy in action against last year's semi-finalists Chippa United while Ajax Cape Town will be at home against TS Sporting in the competition's first two fixtures of the Last 32 round.
The competition is still the richest of the three knockout tournaments in South Africa, with the winners again set to walk away with a whopping R7-million.
A team that will be crowned champions at the end of the season will also get a chance to play in the Caf Confederation Cup for the 2020/21 season, just like in the previous years.
There are three fixtures that will undoubtedly draw the attention of the majority of football fans this coming weekend.
Last year's finalists, Kaizer Chiefs will welcome Royal Eagles at FNB Stadium on Saturday while Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United will renew their rivalry in the Tshwane Derby in a later kick-off on the same day.
Sunday will see Orlando Pirates host Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium in what promises to be an exciting affair between the two neighbours.
The Round of 32 will be wrapped up on February 11 when two Polokwane-based sides in Polokwane City and Baroka battle for a spot in the Last 16.
All the teams that have made it this far were not seeded, meaning fans can still brace themselves for some mouth-watering clashes in the next round.
Here is your full guide to this year's Nedbank Cup competition.
|Match Number
|Fixture
|Date
|Venue
|Kick-off Time
|TV channel
|1
|Chippa United vs TS Galaxy
|Feb 5
|Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
|19h30
|SS4
|2
|Ajax Cape Town vs TS Sporting
|Feb 5
|Athlone Stadium
|19h30
|N/A
|3
|Stellenbosch FC vs Maritzburg United
|Feb 7
|Athlone Stadium
|20h00
|SS4
|4
|Amavarara vs Super Eagles
|Feb 8
|Sisa Dukashe Stadium
|15h00
|N/A
|5
|Passion FC vs Real Kings
|Feb 8
|Kameelrivier Stadium
|15h00
|N/A
|6
|VUT vs Golden Arrows
|Feb 8
|Dobsonville Stadium
|15h00
|N/A
|7
|Bloem Celtic vs AmaZulu
|Feb 8
|Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium
|15h00
|SS4/SABC1
|8
|Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal Eagles
|Feb 8
|FNB Stadium
|18h00
|SS4
|9
|Sundowns vs SuperSport Utd
|Feb 8
|Loftus Stadium
|20h15
|SS4/SABC1
|10
|Highlands Park vs Uthongathi FC
|Feb 8
|Makhulong Stadium
|20h15
|N/A
|11
|Jomo Cosmos vs Hungry Lions
|Feb 9
|Olen Park
|15h00
|SABC1
|12
|Black Leopards vs NWU Mafikeng
|Feb 9
|Thohoyandou Stadium
|15h00
|N/A
|13
|Mbombela United vs Cape Town City
|Feb 9
|KaNyamazane Stadium
|15h00
|N/A
|14
|Orlando Pirates vs Bidvest Wits
|Feb 9
|Orlando Stadium
|15h00
|SS4/SABC1
|15
|Zizwe United vs Happy Wanderers
|Feb 11
|Athlone Stadium
|15h00
|N/A
|16
|Polokwane City vs Baroka
|Feb 11
|Peter Mokaba Stadium
|19h30
|SS4