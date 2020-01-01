Cup

Nedbank Cup 2019-20: Fixtures, dates, kick-off times and TV channels

Comments()
Backpagepix
Goal brings you a guide to this year's richest Cup competition which is set to get underway on Wednesday night

The 2020 Nedbank Cup gets underway on Wednesday evening with defending champions TS Galaxy in action against last year's semi-finalists Chippa United while Ajax Cape Town will be at home against TS Sporting in the competition's first two fixtures of the Last 32 round. 

The competition is still the richest of the three knockout tournaments in South Africa, with the winners again set to walk away with a whopping R7-million. 

A team that will be crowned champions at the end of the season will also get a chance to play in the Caf Confederation Cup for the 2020/21 season, just like in the previous years. 

Editors' Picks

More teams

    There are three fixtures that will undoubtedly draw the attention of the majority of football fans this coming weekend. 

    Last year's finalists, Kaizer Chiefs will welcome Royal Eagles at FNB Stadium on Saturday while Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United will renew their rivalry in the Tshwane Derby in a later kick-off on the same day. 

    Sunday will see Orlando Pirates host Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium in what promises to be an exciting affair between the two neighbours. 

    The Round of 32 will be wrapped up on February 11 when two Polokwane-based sides in Polokwane City and Baroka battle for a spot in the Last 16. 

    Article continues below

    All the teams that have made it this far were not seeded, meaning fans can still brace themselves for some mouth-watering clashes in the next round.

    Here is your full guide to this year's Nedbank Cup competition.  

    Match Number Fixture Date Venue Kick-off Time TV channel
    1 Chippa United vs TS Galaxy Feb 5  Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19h30 SS4
    2 Ajax Cape Town vs TS Sporting Feb 5 Athlone Stadium 19h30 N/A
    3 Stellenbosch FC vs Maritzburg United Feb 7 Athlone Stadium 20h00 SS4
    4 Amavarara vs Super Eagles Feb 8 Sisa Dukashe Stadium 15h00 N/A
    5 Passion FC vs Real Kings Feb 8 Kameelrivier Stadium 15h00 N/A
    6 VUT vs Golden Arrows Feb 8 Dobsonville Stadium 15h00 N/A
    7 Bloem Celtic vs AmaZulu Feb 8 Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium 15h00 SS4/SABC1
    8 Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal Eagles Feb 8 FNB Stadium 18h00 SS4
    9 Sundowns vs SuperSport Utd Feb 8 Loftus Stadium 20h15 SS4/SABC1
    10 Highlands Park vs Uthongathi FC Feb 8 Makhulong Stadium 20h15 N/A
    11 Jomo Cosmos vs Hungry Lions Feb 9 Olen Park 15h00 SABC1
    12 Black Leopards vs NWU Mafikeng Feb 9 Thohoyandou Stadium 15h00 N/A
    13 Mbombela United vs Cape Town City Feb 9 KaNyamazane Stadium 15h00 N/A
    14 Orlando Pirates vs Bidvest Wits Feb 9 Orlando Stadium 15h00 SS4/SABC1
    15 Zizwe United vs Happy Wanderers Feb 11 Athlone Stadium 15h00 N/A
    16 Polokwane City vs Baroka Feb 11 Peter Mokaba Stadium 19h30 SS4

     

    Close