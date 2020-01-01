Nedbank Cup 2019-20: Fixtures, dates, kick-off times and TV channels

Goal brings you a guide to this year's richest Cup competition which is set to get underway on Wednesday night

The 2020 Nedbank Cup gets underway on Wednesday evening with defending champions TS Galaxy in action against last year's semi-finalists while Cape Town will be at home against TS in the competition's first two fixtures of the Last 32 round.

The competition is still the richest of the three knockout tournaments in , with the winners again set to walk away with a whopping R7-million.

A team that will be crowned champions at the end of the season will also get a chance to play in the Caf Confederation Cup for the 2020/21 season, just like in the previous years.

There are three fixtures that will undoubtedly draw the attention of the majority of football fans this coming weekend.

Last year's finalists, will welcome Royal Eagles at FNB Stadium on Saturday while and SuperSport United will renew their rivalry in the Tshwane Derby in a later kick-off on the same day.

Sunday will see host at Orlando Stadium in what promises to be an exciting affair between the two neighbours.

The Round of 32 will be wrapped up on February 11 when two Polokwane-based sides in and battle for a spot in the Last 16.

All the teams that have made it this far were not seeded, meaning fans can still brace themselves for some mouth-watering clashes in the next round.

Here is your full guide to this year's Nedbank Cup competition.