Ahmetcan Kaplan is not joining NEC, Voetbal International report. The Nijmegen club were in talks with Ajax, but find the asking price too steep.

Over the past few days, a breakthrough in negotiations had looked close. Ajax and NEC had found a structure to get the deal done.

Now a problem has emerged at the last moment, VI report. It's a bitter blow for Kaplan, who was keen to return to NEC.

During his loan spell last season, Kaplan made 30 appearances for the Nijmegen club. He scored twice.

The Turk remains under contract in Amsterdam until mid-2027. According to Transfermarkt, he is valued at seven million euros.











