Pre-season is drawing to a close, the first competitive matches have been played and the transfer market is in full swing. The new Eredivisie season is now truly just around the corner. In a series of season previews, we are taking a close look at all eighteen Eredivisie clubs this week. In this long read, we focus on NEC. We analyse their summer transfer window, delve into Dick Schreuder's style of play, highlight a player who could surprise and make several other (bold) predictions for the new season.

NEC went into last season with few expectations. Twelve months on, the picture looks very different. After a historic third-place finish, a lost cup final and a ticket to the Champions League third qualifying round, the bar in Nijmegen is far higher. The question is no longer whether NEC can surprise people, but whether Dick Schreuder's side can prove last season was not a one-off peak.

Looking back on last season

The 2025/26 season will live long in the memory in Nijmegen. Under Dick Schreuder, NEC produced the best Eredivisie campaign in the club's history. They finished third, reached the final of the KNVB Cup and qualified for the third qualifying round of the Champions League. The club also broke several records, including their highest points tally and greatest number of goals in a single Eredivisie season.

From day one, Schreuder put his stamp on the team. NEC perhaps played the most attacking football in the Eredivisie and impressed with high intensity, constant positional rotations and a relentless urge to get forward. They could look vulnerable at the back, but supporters in Nijmegen will remember the attractive football above all, along with the results that came with it.

Now comes the real test. Many opponents are familiar with Schreuder's attacking style by now. European football also adds another strain on the squad. That leaves Schreuder facing an even bigger challenge than he did a year ago.

Transfers in and out

Success always attracts attention and NEC's standout performers have not escaped it this summer. Basar Önal joined Lille OSC for a record fee of €12.5 million, while Kodai Sano is on his way to PSV. The club have now also reached a verbal agreement with the Eindhoven side over the Japanese player's transfer. Sano grew into one of the absolute stars of Schreuder's team last season and is set to bring in €14.5 million, excluding bonuses. That would see NEC break their transfer record again.

More interest is expected in players who made their breakthrough last season. Noé Lebreton, Deveron Fonville, Darko Nejasmic and Sami Ouaissa are all highly rated elsewhere, with Ouaissa in particular strongly linked with Feyenoord.

Alongside Önal, the club also said goodbye to, among others, Dirk Proper, Jasper Cillessen, Eli Dasa, Jetro Willems, Virgil Misidjan, Rober González and Youssef El Kachati.

With European football on the horizon, NEC have strengthened the squad significantly too. Director of football Carlos Aalbers leaned even further into experience by signing Dusan Tadic, Perr Schuurs, Emre Mor and Jamiro Monteiro on free transfers. The first three, in particular, have more than earned their stripes at the highest level. Kaj Sierhuis, Tobias Storm, Adam Tahaui and loan signing Clement Bischoff have also arrived at De Goffert.

Last season, NEC thrived on the rapid development of relatively young players. This summer's deliberate shift towards experience is easy to understand. A packed European schedule and raised expectations call for players who know what it takes to perform on multiple fronts. The coming months will show whether the many new faces can adapt to Schreuder's intensive style as quickly as their predecessors did.

Results in pre-season

Pre-season brought mixed results for NEC. They opened with a draw against De Treffers (1-1) and then lost to MSV Duisburg (3-2), Anderlecht (3-2), Elversberg (0-1) and Sevilla (2-1). Wins over V-Varen Nagasaki (3-1) and Al Fayha (7-0) balanced things out somewhat.

For Dick Schreuder, though, the results mattered less. He knew NEC chiefly had to hit top form in the Champions League qualifiers at the start of August. Pre-season was therefore mainly about bedding in the newcomers and sharpening the automatisms.

Tuesday night's first leg against Olympiakos suggested NEC are ready for the serious business. They held the Greek giants to a 0-0 draw and made an excellent impression in the process. That display showed the team can more than hold their own at European level, which gives them every chance of reaching the decisive Champions League play-off round.

The style of play

High intensity, constant pressure and no shortage of opportunism sum up Schreuder's style nicely. His 'full-throttle football' has brought plenty of colour to the Eredivisie. Every player looked in peak condition, which meant almost anyone could arrive in the opposition box.

In a short space of time, the coach has installed a clear football philosophy and there is no reason to move away from it this season. NEC generally line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with the three centre-backs building from deep and the wing-backs covering virtually the whole flank. That allows them to press with numbers in the opposition half and keep looking to attack.

That style is easy on the eye, but it demands plenty from the players. The wing-backs must keep going up and down, the midfield has to cover huge distances and the attack relies on constant movement. That is exactly why NEC invested so heavily in experienced players this summer. They must add quality, but they also need to deliver the intensity Schreuder's football demands.

Another question hangs over how opponents respond. Last season, NEC caught many sides out with their ultra-attacking approach. Now every Eredivisie club knows what is coming. Schreuder must once again marry attractive football with results, now that he no longer has the element of surprise.

The key player

After an excellent debut season in Nijmegen, Lebreton looks ready to establish himself as one of NEC's key men. The Frenchman may have been the biggest surprise in Dick Schreuder's squad last season. He impressed with his huge work rate and tactical awareness, not least through his repeated runs in behind without the ball. And when he does get on it, his dribbling makes him extremely hard to stop.

With Kodai Sano seemingly on his way out, even more responsibility will fall on Lebreton's shoulders. The Frenchman will have to protect the balance in midfield and play a major part in the way NEC press and break quickly. That gives him a central role in Schreuder's intensive system.

Who will be a positive surprise?

Clement Bischoff could easily become one of the surprises of the Eredivisie season. The winger, on loan from Red Bull Salzburg, looks to have an immediate chance of a starting spot and will get the opportunity at NEC to show himself at a higher level.

He also fits the profile Schreuder likes to work with: quick players who can threaten in behind. If Bischoff adapts smoothly to Dutch football, he could become one of the revelations of the league.

When will the season be a success?

Despite finishing third last season, NEC's official target has not changed: a place in the top eight and qualification for European football again, as Schreuder recently said. That may sound modest, but with the double programme and higher expectations, it is certainly realistic.

For Schreuder, this season is above all about confirmation. Not by finishing third again, but by showing NEC can compete consistently with the Dutch sub-top.

(Bold) predictions

Player of the Year: Tjaronn Chery. Nejasmic, another candidate for this award, cannot be kept and will leave later in this window. Even at the age of 38, Chery remains NEC's creative brain. At times last season he carried the team with some very fine goals and he will remain hugely important to the club in the coming campaign too.

Biggest disappointment: Emre Mor. Mor has plenty of talent, but in recent years he has rarely managed to show it over a longer period. At NEC he gets the chance to breathe new life into his career, but the competition is fierce, which means he will not manage to win a starting place.

Best signing: Dusan Tadic. NEC have brought in a huge amount of experience with Tadic. Schreuder's style of play looks tailor-made for the Serbian. Out wide he can no longer give everything for ninety minutes, but as a striker he is going to be of great value.

Top scorer: Chery was already one of NEC's most productive players last season and he also takes the penalties. With his outstanding striking technique, he will become top scorer, especially because Linssen and Tadic rotate at centre-forward.

European result: Europa League quarter-final. NEC reach the Champions League play-offs, but (unfortunately) just fall short there against FK Bodø/Glimt. The Nijmegen side then manage to impress in the Europa League group stage, after which the quarter-final will be the end station.

Final Eredivisie position: Fifth place. Another third-place finish will be difficult because of the heavier schedule and the departure of several key players. Even so, NEC still have enough quality to secure another ticket for European football.

Other season previews

In the run-up to the first round of Eredivisie matches, we are focusing on all eighteen clubs this week. Below are the club previews already published:

ADO Den Haag

Ajax

AZ

Cambuur

Excelsior

Feyenoord

Fortuna Sittard

Want to know when the season preview of your favourite club will be published? Ask in the comments. And share your own (bold) predictions about NEC too.







