Ndulula regrets Kaizer Chiefs mistake: 'I read I have added weight' on Chippa United exit

Ex-Orlando Pirates striker Bongani Ndulula believes he made a mistake leaving Kaizer Chiefs in search of regular playing time.

Ndulula exited Chiefs in search of playing time

Chippa United didn't give him a chance

Ndulula explains his failed targets

WHAT HAPPENED: Ndulula was commenting on his Chiefs exit which he suggests was warranted at the time, but in hindsight, he should have stayed and fought for his place in the team.

The attacker has further commented on his troubled spell at Chippa United where he was not given a chance.

WHAT HE SAID: "At Chiefs, I played six to seven games," Ndulula told SNAWA. "Every time I would get an opportunity to play, I would get injured. There weren’t teams lining up for me when I was at Chiefs.

"I just asked the team to release me because I thought I’ll get more game time elsewhere. In hindsight, I should have stayed at Chiefs and fought for my position instead of going to Chippa.

"I never ever made the squad of 18 at Chippa the entire time I was there. I don’t know why I never got to play."

AND WHAT IS MORE: After being snubbed by the Chilli Boys, the former Orlando Pirates player revealed his other unsuccessful journeys.

"After leaving Chippa, I went to trials at Mbombela United in the second division," Ndulula continued.

"A few days later I was told that the trials were over and it didn’t work out. I even went to trials at Polokwane City Rovers. I gave 100% at the trials and I respected their process.

"After a week I was told there was no need for me to come back, I asked no questions and left."

WHAT NEXT: The 33-year-old Ndulula has not announced his retirement and hopes to get a lifeline soon.