Ndoro: Highlands Park release former Orlando Pirates striker

The Zimbabwe international had been with the Lions of the North since the start of the season but he struggled for game time under Owen Da Gama

have officially parted ways with former striker Tendai Ndoro.

The Tembisa-based club confirmed the news of Ndoro's departure on Wednesday morning without disclosing the reason behind his axing.

According to the Lions of the North, Ndoro had a meeting with the management on Tuesday and that's when both parties decided to go separate ways.

"Highlands Park confirms the amicable parting of ways with Tendai Ndoro following a meeting between both parties late on Tuesday," reads the statement.

"The club wishes him well and is thankful for his contribution in the team as well as the professionalism displayed during his time with us," said the club.

Indications were there that Ndoro would leave at the end of the season after struggling to cement his place in Owen Da Gama's starting line-up this season.

He arrived highly rated by the management following his impressive past records at both Mpumalanga Black Aces and Orlando Pirates.

However, the technical team felt he didn't do enough after scoring just twice in 14 matches for the Lions of the North.

Ndoro featured just once in Highlands Park's last 12 league games - and that alone raised eyebrows that he may no longer be in the coach's plans for the future.

Just a month ago, Ndoro saw his salary cut by R20 000 due to the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the suspension of the 2019/20 season.

This was after the former Sea Robbers marksman went public to say he wouldn't mind living with a salary provided his monthly salary was for the good cause.

Ndoro's career hasn't recovered since his he returned to the country from where he played for Al-Faisaly.

He left the country for Al-Faisaly while on the books of Pirates in 2017 but returned six months later to join Cape Town.

Nonetheless, his stint with the Urban Warriors was marred by the controversy around his acquisition and playing for three different clubs in one season.

Ndoro was eventually found guilty of contravening football rules, and he subsequently banned while Ajax were relegated to the NFD.