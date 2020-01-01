Ndoro: Former Orlando Pirates striker might stay at Highlands Park – Ngidi

The Lions of the North media officer shares an update on the future of the former Buccaneers hitman

Despite seeing little game time under coach Owen Da Gama, striker Tendai Ndoro might stay with the Tembisa-based club.

According to the club’s media officer, Sibonelo Ngidi, the former man remains a key figure in their squad based on his experience and says they need to be careful when dealing with contracts.

The Zimbabwe-born hitman has fallen down the pecking order at the Lions of the North as the coach prefers the likes of Peter Shalulile, Lesenya Ramoraka, and Lindokuhle Mbatha.

More teams

“The issue with contracts needs to be treated with caution because the season is not finished as yet,” Ngidi told Isolezwe.

“On the other hand, there will be discussions with the players regarding contract extensions so that we can finish the season.

“What will happen if we find out that we need Ndoro to help us in the remaining games of the season?

“You will remember that the coach wanted experienced players after finishing in the top eight last season. If the coach wants to continue with that, then we will need Ndoro.”

After reaching the final of the MTN8 and losing to eventual winners SuperSport United, the former National First Division (NFD) champions are hoping to secure a decent finish in the league this term.

Apart from the former Mpumalanga Black Aces striker, ‘ODG’ has also brought the likes of ex- veteran midfielder Reneilwe Lestholonyane and former Buccaneer in Musa Nyatama, but Ndoro’s future has been a subject of speculation in recent times.

Article continues below

It is also reported that the man dubbed ‘Fire’ is unhappy with lack of game time, especially so because often he is not even on the bench.

The former Bafana Bafana coach prefers to use the likes of Peter Shalulile and Rodney Ramagalela, but the former talisman is also reportedly on his way out of the club.

Taking a glance at the 34-year-old’s contribution this term, Ndoro has featured in 14 matches in all competitions so far and scored two goals whilst providing a single assist.