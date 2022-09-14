The four-time PSL title-winning coach is looking forward to working with the talented player who has signed a one-year deal with Matsatsantsa

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt has opened up regarding Siphesihle Ndlovu's recent move to the Tshwane giants ahead of their clash with Kaizer Chiefs.





The box-to-box midfielder's transfer to Matsatsantsa from Orlando Pirates was announced by his agency Professionalz, who did not state whether the player had joined the club on a permanent deal or on loan.





Hunt has now disclosed that Ndlovu, who scooped the 2017-18 PSL Midfielder of the Season accolade, has joined his side on a permanent basis and he explained what he will bring to the Tshwane giants.





"We signed Ndlovu permanently. He is our player now. He brings a lot of energy into the team and his experience speaks volumes," Hunt said on Daily Sun.





Matsatsantsa have hit form under Hunt as they are undefeated in their last four matches in the Premier Soccer League and they have also won three games in a row.





"I am happy with the progress we have made so far. But we need to keep working hard, we should keep our feet firmly on the ground, take chances that we create, and see where we end," Hunt added.





On Saturday, the three-time PSL champions will be away to a Kaizer Chiefs side that is struggling, having failed to win their last three league matches, but Hunt insisted that they cannot afford to underestimate any team.





"Chiefs are a good team, and they are also dangerous on set-pieces. We can't afford to take any team lightly in the PSL," Hunt added as he looks to mastermind a win over his former club.