Ndlovu: SuperSport United snap up Orlando Pirates midfielder on permanent deal

SuperSport United have announced the signing of Siphesihle Ndlovu from Orlando Pirates.

Ndlovu spent last season on loan at SSU

He had been deemed as surplus to requirements by Riveiro

But h has earned himself a permanent move to SSU

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Matsatsantsa after falling out of the Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro’s plans. But after impressive performances at Matsatsantsa, he has earned himself a two-year contract.

He becomes the sixth Pirates player to leave the club this South African winter after Nkanyiso Zungu, Ntsako Makhubela, Craig Martin, goalkeeper Kopano Thuntsane and Ndumiso Mabena.

Ndlovu's permanent move to SuperSport comes after he insisted that he wants to be at a club where he enjoys regular football and not sit on the bench.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Siphesihle Ndlovu has completed a permanent move to Supersport United on a two-year deal," announced SuperSport. "Welcome Home, Gatsheni."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ndlovu made himself an important player in coach Gavin Hunt's squad last season after starting 21 of the 22 Premier Soccer League matches he featured in.

What could have also influenced the Matsatsanta tactician's decision to have Ndlovu permanently is the player's experience in the Caf Confederation Cup. SuperSport return to the continental competition next season after finishing third on the PSL table last term.

Ndlovu would be valuable after playing Confederation Cup football in the 2020/21 season as well as the 2021/22 campaign where he made an appearance in the final against RS Berkane.

He has made a total of 16 appearances in this second-tier club tournament in Africa.

WHAT NEXT FOR NDLOVU? With SuperSport having regrouped for pre-season, Ndlovu has been training with the Tshwane side as he seeks to maintain his regular place in the team this upcoming term.