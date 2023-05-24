Ndlovu suggests Mayo Snr told Khanyisa making Kaizer Chiefs transfer would be a mistake

Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Sandile Ndlovu feels Kaizer Chiefs legend Patrick Mayo might have played a big role in his son snubbing Amakhosi.

WHAT HAPPENED? Khanyisa Mayo has just signed a contract extension with Cape Town City that will keep him at the club until 2028. The new deal came amid reports linking the striker with a move to either Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns.

After he committed five more years to City, that means Khanyisa’s suitors will have to dig deep into their pockets if they wish to sign the Bafana Bafana forward. With Chiefs having just finished a difficult season, Ndlovu feels Mayo might have influenced his son to extend his stay in the Mother City.

WHAT NDLOVU SAID: "First of all, his father is a former professional player, meaning every decision he takes he still consults with his father first," Ndlovu told KickOff.

"If you have a father who played the game, you will never make the same mistakes your father did.

"It’s clear the advice came from the father even if he was my son, I would have said good move.

"The more he plays for Bafana the more Cape Town City stands to sell him at the right price. Next season he will be worth more. Remember football is a business.

"At this stage, it could have been difficult for him to choose between Chiefs, Sundowns and Pirates. As a player you want to join a team that will give you game time. I remember when I left Dynamos for Sundowns I lost my place in the national team Bafana Bafana. I was a promising young striker at Dynamos.

"My only problem with the boy’s decision is the length of his contract, it’s going to delay him. He should have activated the option only, that’s if he had one."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Chiefs now build a squad for next season, it is to be seen if they could be willing to pay big money for Mayo if they officially register interest in him. Under coach Arthur Zwane, Amakhosi appear not to be spending much given their preference for low-profile players.

That backfired in a season they finished empty-handed yet again, placing Zwane’s job at risk. Khanyisa extending his stay at City amid reports of Chiefs interest might reflect how things have fallen apart at Naturena where most players dream of calling home.

But Sundowns could officially bid for the Bafana striker and are known for going all-out in the transfer market to secure big signings.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAYO? With City having finished their 2022/23 term, Mayo now focuses on national duty with Bafana Bafana for the June 12 match against Morocco before he goes for the off-season break.