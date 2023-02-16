Ex-Bafana Bafana striker Ndlovu paints picture of devastating Turkey earthquake on his Boluspor teammates

Former Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu has revealed how the devasting earthquake in Turkey has had an impact on his teammates.

Ndlovu explained how the tragedy has affected him

Striker was not affected but teammates lost loved ones

Former Bafana Bafana forward hoping for a return to action

WHAT HAPPENED? Over 40,000 people have lost their lives following the earthquake that struck southern Turkey and neighbouring Syria, causing more than 5,600 buildings to collapse 10 days ago.

It left people without shelter, and in great need of food, blankets and fuel to leave the city and find safety. Ten provinces in Turkey are currently under a state of emergency for the next three months.

The Turkish Football Association decided to suspend the competitions nationwide after the destructive earthquake with a number of teams affected, including Hatayspor where Ghana international Christian Atsu, who has been missing since then, plays.

Ndlovu was, however, not affected as his team Boluspor is based in the North-West of Turkey but had teammates who lost loved ones, making the situation equally heartbreaking.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I can’t say much but the situation is devastating,” Ndlovu said as quoted by Daily Sun.

“My area is not affected at all. We were far away from the affected cities. I can relate to the Turkish people as most of my teammates have family members and I also have a Turkish friend from Gaziantep who lost 13 loved ones and it is sad.

“To be honest, I don’t know anything about that [lack of basic needs], maybe the surrounding parts of the affected areas but we are ok here and we have petrol.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ndlovu joined the Turkish second-division side in January and has scored two goals in four league matches, the first one coming on his debut.

Boluspor is the 12th club for the former Mamelodi Sundowns striker who previously featured for Kocaelispor in Turkey between 2021 and 2022.

WHAT’S MORE? Ndlovu also gave an insight into his future plans, saying he does not see himself returning to South Africa soon. “I am not closing any doors back home but I am still enjoying my football here,” he added.

WHAT’S NEXT? Ndlovu is back in training with his club but it is still not known when league action will resume.