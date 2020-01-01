Ndlovu: Maritzburg United would like to have the Orlando Pirates midfielder – Kadodia

The Team of Choice boss has made it clear they are keen to have the midfielder on loan from the Soweto giants

After spending six months with , media reports suggest that midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu is frustrated at the Houghton-based club.

Resulting from lack of game-time at the Buccaneers, the former midfielder has been linked with a possible return to the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.

Although United chairman Farook Kadodia has expressed an interest in having the hard-working anchorman back, he confirmed there are no talks currently ongoing between the two Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs.

“If there was a way for us to get him back we would be very happy to bring him back home, even if it is through a loan deal,” Kadodia was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“However, I would like to clarify something, there are no on-going talks between Maritzburg and Pirates.

“I was asked if I would be happy to have him back at the team, we are not talking to Pirates about Ndlovu, maybe someday will talk but at the moment there is nothing.”

Moreover, the 23-year-old completed his switch to the 2018/19 PSL runners-up on a three-year deal at the start of the current campaign but has struggled for game-time.

Ndlovu has only featured in seven appearances for Pirates and chipped in with a single assist in all competitions this term.

Under the guidance of Rhulani Mokwena and new coach Josef Zinnbauer, Ndlovu has found the going tough as he competes against the likes of Fortune Makaringe, Ben Motshwari, Xola Mlambo and Musa Nyatama in the heart of the park.

Meanwhile, coach Eric Tinkler has also indicated that he hopes to bring in one or two players during the current transfer window, but it remains unclear if they can re-sign the Pietermaritzburg-born midfielder on loan.

With the former Bafana Bafana midfielder having complained of having a small squad comprising of Daylon Claasen, Miguel Timm and Keagan Buchanan in the midfield role, he would be open to having the experienced midfielder on loan.