Ndlovu ‘downgrading’ by leaving Orlando Pirates for SuperSport United - Fans

The supporters did not agree with the choice of club made by the Bafana Bafana midfielder, plus the one-year contract handed to him by Matsatsantsa

A section of fans feel Bafana Bafana midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu has made the wrong decision by leaving Orlando Pirates for Premier Soccer League rivals SuperSport United.

Ndlovu’s agency confirmed he has agreed on a one-year contract with SuperSport, having left the Soweto giants where he had been since June 2019.

However, while reacting to the article by GOAL regarding the transfer, fans feel he has ‘downgraded’ by trading the Buccaneers for Matsatsantsa while others think he is too good to be offered just a one-year contract.

“I don't like to see great potential fade like that but I like it when they show us the middle finger in public and go on to fail,” said Minwana Phezulu in reply to the GOAL article.

“SSU [SuperSport United] really lost interest and ambitions. How can you sign a 25-year-old former YPOS [Young Player of the Year] for 1 year?” wondered Minwana Phezulu.

He added: “So, if this boy manages to revive his once promising career, can [he] go as a free agent end of the season? In fact, he can sign a pre-contract in January. All the best Ndlovu.”

“It should have been one-year contract and another one-year option to renew. His mind will be worried of some other place to consolidate his contract. He will not value SuperSport because they too don't value him. So, in case he does well, he will opt for someone else,” @Zitro concurred with Phezulu.

However, others do not see anything wrong with the short-term deal and feel the player’s performances should earn him an extension.

“Even [Kaizer Chiefs’ Njabulo] Ngcobo won defender of the season. You are as good as your last game. Maybe a year plus two years optional would've been better,” was Malum' Bison’s observation.

But Phezulu, disagreed, saying: “At least Ngcobo is blowing up his chances. This boy didn't get a fair chance. At some point, he was played at right-back and he did exceptionally well, winning MOM [Man of the Match] awards.”

Some fans feel Ndlovu is right to choose SuperSport United if they can guarantee him playing time.

“May come as surprise, but some players actually want to play football. So, they will go to 50% of playing vs 1% chance of playing,” responded iMbuzi Emnyama.

“Pirates wanted to destroy his career,” claimed Dee FanatiK.

However, others think SuperSport should have stayed clear of the player.

“SSU [SuperSport United] I think they will sell that club, no more ambition there,” observed @Tidos.

The 25-year-old Maritzburg United academy graduate made his professional debut in 2016 and went on to make over 80 appearances for the club, including the 2017-18 season when he was named Young Player of the Season as the Team of Choice finished fourth in the PSL.

Ndlovu, who has five caps for Bafana Bafana, joined Pirates in 2019 and has made 13 appearances for the Soweto giants.