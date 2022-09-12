Ndlondlo what Kaizer Chiefs are missing?

Diminutive in stature but big hearted, the 27-year-old attacking midfielder outshone Amakhosi's more illustrious personnel in Rustenburg last weekend

Marumo Gallants' Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo was the standout performer against Kaizer Chiefs in the 1-1 draw at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs as well as some of the other big PSL clubs were linked with Ndlondlo last season after some highly impressive performances which yielded eight goals in 29 league matches.

However, when the current transfer window opened three months ago, talk had largely gone quiet on Ndlondlo.

Chiefs, meanwhile, completed the signing of Siyethemba Sithebe from AmaZulu, after he had penned a pre-contract agreement at the start of the year.

They also brought in another attacking midfielder in Kamohelo Mahlatsi, who was recalled from his loan spell at Swallows.

Sithebe, however, has often been employed in a deeper midfield role and has not contributed much to the Chiefs attack, while the verdict is still out on whether Mahlatsi has what it takes to handle the pressure of a big club like Chiefs.

It was Ndlondlo though, scorer of the winning goal in the 2021 Nedbank Cup final, who caught the eye most on Sunday, and it was his superb pass which set up Mahlatse Makudubela's goal.



Backpagepix

With Amakhosi flat in attack and struggling to create or score goals this term, the Gallants captain and playmaker sent a timely reminder – just 11 days before the transfer window closes - of his quality.

One could almost see him as a like-for-like replacement for Khama Billiat, who is now 32 and in his fifth season with the Glamour Boys, his contract set to expire in July 2023.

The Zimbabwean remains a top player, but has blown hot and cold during his time at Chiefs and has not really been at his best this season, contributing just one goal and zero assists in seven games.

Having allowed Lebogang Manyama, Dumisani Zuma, Bernard Parker, Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic to move on, it does seem that the Soweto side are a bit short on attacking options

With Keagan Dolly, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Ashley du Preez (three goals between the trio) also not contributing a great deal in terms of goals and assists, the Amakhosi brains-trust just might be on the lookout for someone like Ndlondlo who can win a game with a moment of magic.



Gallants won't be keen to let their inspirational skipper go, though.

Ndlondlo started his career with amateur side Izinyoka FC in Ekurhuleni, briefly spent time at AmaZulu and made his PSL debut with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.