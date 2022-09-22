Ndlondlo: Orlando Pirates sign Marumo Gallants midfielder

The diminutive linkman was the subject of a surprise transfer on PSL deadline day

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo from Marumo Gallants.

The 27-year-old attacking linkman sealed a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee from the Limpopo-based side.

Ndlondlo arrives at Pirates after already featuring in six Premier Soccer League games for Gallants this season while scoring a goal in the process.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo,” Pirates said in a statement.

“The 27-year-old joins the Mighty Buccaneers on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Marumo Gallants.

Blessed with superb technical ability, creativity, an incisive range of passing and a willingness to work hard for his team, Ndlondo has shown to be adept in both attack and defensive situations.”

With Pirates being linked with other players like Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau and goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, Ndlondlo’s move might have come as a surprise.

The player himself conceded he was not expecting the move to sail through as the Buccaneers become the only other Premier Soccer League club he will play for in his career so far.

“I am happy to be here. This is a dream come true for me,” Ndlondlo told Pirates’ media.

“With the window closing today, I didn’t think a move would happen, but football is an unpredictable game anything is possible. Here I am today speaking to you as an Orlando Pirates player.

“I would like to express my gratitude to everybody at Marumo Gallants. To the players, coaches, and management, thank you for a wonderful couple of years…and to the fans, you will always have a place in my heart.

“As I said before, it’s a dream to be here and I look forward to joining up with my new teammates. I come here looking to make a meaningful contribution to this great institution.”

The hard-running Ndlondlo is in his third season playing top flight league football having also spent two terms with Gallants in the National First Division.

He becomes the seventh player to be signed by Pirates for the 2022/23 season.