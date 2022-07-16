Ndlondlo: Marumo Gallants star ready to reject reported suitors Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates
Marumo Gallants playmaker Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo has made it known that he will be staying at his current club.
This is despite Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates having been credited with an interest in the goalscoring midfielder who netted 10 goals for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa in the recent 2021-22 season.
Editors' Picks
- Nadhim: Iraq international responds to Orlando Pirates transfer link
- Koulibaly: Chelsea's new £34 million centre-back is a true captain, leader and legend
- Kaizer Chiefs' reported transfer target Tombo still not in South Africa owing to passport saga
- From Man Utd to Le Mans: How Fabien Barthez became a motor racing driver
His agent has also stated that his client would be open to leaving Gallants if the club received the right offer from one of his suitors.
However, Ndlondlo has now stated that he will not be leaving the Limpopo-based side this winter after holding successful talks with new head coach Romain Folz and club management.
"I am a Gallants player and I will be playing for them next season," Ndlondlo said on Daily Sun.
"I am happy after the talks I had with the new coach Romain Folz and club management. I am staying with Gallants.
"I think Folz is a good coach and I'm impressed with what I have seen from him at training. I am looking forward to working with him this season and helping Gallants do well."
Ndlondlo, 27, is one of Gallants' most influential players having played an important role in helping the team reach the 2022 Nedbank Cup final where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns.
Prior to that, he inspired Gallants (known as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the time) to the 2021 Nedbank Cup glory as he scored the only goal of the match in the final clash against Chippa United.
Ndlondlo staying at Gallants
Is Ndlondlo ready for a big move to either Chiefs or Pirates?