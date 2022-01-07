Ndlondlo: Agent opens up about reports of Marumo Gallants star joining Kaizer Chiefs

The agent of Marumo Gallants star Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo has disclosed that he has received calls from clubs inquiring about the services of his player.

Benjee Nkhato - Ndlondlo's representative - stated attacking midfielder will “definitely move” if the suitors, which he did not name, make offers that entice Gallants.

Ndlondlo has previously been reported to have attracted the interest of traditional PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We have received calls but nothing in writing as yet, and I can’t reveal from which teams,” Nkhato told

“No formal talks as yet, but we are waiting, we are anticipating to receive formal offers. Remember, the player still has a contract with Gallants. The two teams must agree first before finalising with the player.

“If the clubs can agree [on] terms, he will definitely move, and obviously, we will do that with the blessing from his current club.”

The January transfer window has been quiet so far with little activity on the market.

Chiefs are yet to sign any player during the current mid-season transfer window and Pirates are also yet to make any new additions this January.

But Sundowns have already secured the services of midfielder Surprise Ralani from Cape Town City.

Ndlondlo’s teammate at Marumo Gallants midfielder Katlego Otladise has also been linked with Chiefs.

Just like Ndlondlo, Otladisa has also been reported to have attracted the interest of Pirates and Masandawana.

“There are the offers, even from the big three, but I’m not in a position to say which team it is from the big three, so if you didn’t hear it from me, take it as a rumour,” s

“What I want now, is for him to enjoy his football for now. I mean the poor boy has been out of the system now, so let’s give him space to enjoy his football without all these distractions.”

It is unclear who Chiefs and Pirates will bring in this January as both clubs seek to return to the Caf Champions League next season.