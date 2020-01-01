Ndlanya: Why Mamelodi Sundowns will beat Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to Bidvest Wits stars

The retired Amakhosi striker speaks on the reported big moves for three Clever Boys players

Former and striker Pollen Ndlanya has urged the Soweto giants to emulate president Patrice Motsepe to fork out big money to sign players and develop the game.

‘Trompies’ believes the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions have the advantage to sign the likes of Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto, and Sifiso Hlanti from .

He also expressed that the Students trio is experienced in international football and that will bode well with coach Pitso Mosimane’s ambition to lift his second Caf title.

“If you want to secure top-quality players, you must be prepared to pay big money, the players will be attracted,” Ndlanya told Isolezwe.

“I have so much respect for Patrice Motsepe because he has invested a lot of money in his club, which clearly shows he wants to develop our game and take it to the next level.

“Maybe the Soweto bosses [Dr. Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Motaung] must also do the same thing.”

Although media reports suggest that the Buccaneers, Masandawana, and Amakhosi are in a fierce battle for coach Gavin Hunt’s key players, the South African legend explains why the Chloorkop-based club has the advantage.

“The battle will always be between the three teams that are regarded as the biggest ones in ,” he added.

“My opinion tells me that Sundowns have all the chances to sign a number of players from Bidvest Wits because they don’t have a problem with pumping in money.

“Besides that, Hlatshwayo, Hotto, and Hlanti are international players, and based on their experience with national teams, that will work well for Pitso because he wants to make history and win the Caf Champions League title.

“These players have the necessary experience in playing on the African continent.”

Ndlanya’s sentiments come after speculation the Bafana Bafana skipper, Hlatshwayo, and Hotto are close to securing deals with Sundowns whilst Hlanti has been reportedly linked with a move to coach Josef Zinnbauer’s side.

The continued speculation around the trio’s future was fueled by reports that Wits are in the process of selling their PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzihandila boss Masala Malaudzi ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, the latest information is that the big centre-back has reportedly indicated his desire to join Pirates as the 1995 African champions have always shown interest in the 30-year-old.