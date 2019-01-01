Ndlanya: There is no need for Orlando Pirates to replace Gabuza

The experienced marksman has been offloaded by Bucs following a season in which he was a bit-part player

There is no need for to sign a replacement for new Super Super United striker Thamsanqa Gabuza.

This is according to former Bafana Bafana striker Pollen Ndlanya, who had a successful spell with Pirates from 2000 to 2002.



Gabuza, 31, was shipped out to Matsatsantsa by the Buccaneers last month after six years with the Houghton-based giants.



Ndlanya feels Bucs have enough depth in their striking department ahead of the new 2019/20 campaign.



"I will be frank with you. Pirates have a lot of strikers already," Ndlanya told Goal.



"So, I don't see the point in signing a striker to replace Gabuza because they have depth in their squad."

Pirates have signed strikers Tshegofatso Mabaso and Frank Mhango, and winger Austin Muwowo to beef up their attack so far this transfer window.



The retired striker identified Bafana winger Thembinkosi Lorch as a player who could do a job as a frontman if needed by Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.



"Furthermore, a player like Lorch can also play as a striker which is good for the team," the former marksman added.



Ndlanya, who won the title and Top with Bucs, also backed Gabuza's decision to leave the Soweto giants for SuperSport.



"Gabuza's transfer to SuperSport United is a good one. I think he will get a chance to play again," Ndlanya concluded.

Gabuza left Pirates having won the 2014 Nedbank Cup with the team and he will be hoping to help Matsatsantsa challenge for trophies next season