Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali: SuperSport United sign former Polokwane City defender
SuperSport United have announced the signing of Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali on a one-year deal.
Ravhuhali recently parted ways with Polokwane City, and Matsatsantsa jumped at the opportunity to sign him.
This is one of coach Kaitano Tembo's signings intended to strengthen his defence after a shaky start to the current season.
The Tshwane giants took to their social media platforms on Wednesday to announce the deal.
🚨 New Signing alert 🚨@SuperSportFC is pleased to announce the signing of former Polokwane City defender Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali on a one-year deal#ForeverUnited🔥#SeasonOfChange💙 pic.twitter.com/HtW78t8UxF— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) August 7, 2019
The 26-year-old can play both as a left-back and centre-back, and should Tembo prefer to use him on the left-hand side of his defence then he would face competition from the likes of Onismor Bhasera.
Bhasera is an experienced campaigner with more than a decade's experience under his belt, meaning his contribution would still be key for SuperSport United even after the arrival of Ravhuhali.
Ravhuhali, who made his professional debut during the 2015/16 season, made just 48 appearances over the past four seasons at Rise and Shine.