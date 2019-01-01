Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali: SuperSport United sign former Polokwane City defender

Matsatsantsa are not done as yet in the transfer market following the arrival of Ravhuhali on a free transfer

SuperSport United have announced the signing of Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali on a one-year deal.

Ravhuhali recently parted ways with , and Matsatsantsa jumped at the opportunity to sign him.

This is one of coach Kaitano Tembo's signings intended to strengthen his defence after a shaky start to the current season.

The Tshwane giants took to their social media platforms on Wednesday to announce the deal.

🚨 New Signing alert 🚨@SuperSportFC is pleased to announce the signing of former Polokwane City defender Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali on a one-year deal#ForeverUnited🔥#SeasonOfChange💙 pic.twitter.com/HtW78t8UxF — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) August 7, 2019

The 26-year-old can play both as a left-back and centre-back, and should Tembo prefer to use him on the left-hand side of his defence then he would face competition from the likes of Onismor Bhasera.

Bhasera is an experienced campaigner with more than a decade's experience under his belt, meaning his contribution would still be key for SuperSport United even after the arrival of Ravhuhali.

Ravhuhali, who made his professional debut during the 2015/16 season, made just 48 appearances over the past four seasons at Rise and Shine.