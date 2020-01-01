Ndidi’s centre-back role temporary – Leicester City boss Rodgers

The Nigeria international starred for the King Power Stadium outfit in an unfamiliar role against the Baggies at Hawthorns

manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed Wilfred Ndidis' deployment to a centre-back role will be temporary.

The midfielder featured in a defensive role for the Foxes in their opening Premier League game of the 2020-21 season against West Bromwich Albion, pairing Caglar Soyuncu at the heart o the foxes defence.

The international was deployed into the unfamiliar role due to the unavailability of Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans and Filip Benkovic.

The 23-year-old starred for the Foxes in the position, helping them to keep a clean sheet and secure a 3-0 victory in the encounter.

The Northern Irish tactician has stated the centre-back role will not be permanent and the Super Eagles star could return to his midfielder position when his defenders overcome their injury and suspension issues.

“Wilf is a player that I have real confidence in,” Rodgers said in a pre-match conference.

“He played the position [centre-back] very well and he has the attributes to play there. We don’t want him there for a long period of time.”

Ndidi has been a consistent performer for Leicester City since he joined the side in January 2017 from .

The Nigeria international has made 121 Premier League appearances for the King Power Stadium outfit and last season he also featured prominently as they finished fifth.

The midfielder will hope to deliver impressive performances when Leicester City face in their next league game on Sunday.

Ndidi has also primarily featured for the Super Eagles as a holding midfielder since he made his debut against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in October 2015.

The former Genk star starred for the Nigeria national team in the position at the 2018 World Cup in .

The 23-year-old was also part of the West African side that reached the 2019 in .