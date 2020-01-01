Ndidi: Stats underline Leicester City star’s class against Sheffield United
Goals from Ayoze Perez and substitute Demarai Gray were all Brendan Rodgers’ team needed to secure maximum points against the Blades.
Playing in his 30th English topflight game of the season, Ndidi underlined his efficiency for the Foxes holding sway in the middle alongside James Justin, Luke Thomas and Youri Tielemans.
For his effort, he made 46 passes, five interceptions, won 10 tackles including 89% passing accuracy.
His effectiveness quashed Chris Wilder’s five-man midfield that had Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge and George Baldock – cutting their supplies for David McGoldrick and Oliver McBurnie.
Interestingly, the 23-year-old has made 121 tackles in the English elite division so far to lead the top tacklers’ chart ahead of Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and teammate Ricardo Pereira.
The Nigeria international has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the English top-flight since joining the Foxes from Belgian side Genk in 2017.
Thanks to Leicester’s latest victory, they remain fourth in the English topflight log having accrued 62 points from 36 games.
Rodgers’ men travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening for their clash against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs before their last game of the season against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.