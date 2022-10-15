Ndidi injury update: Leicester City's Rodgers sets potential return date for Super Eagle

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has outlined a potential return date for injured midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Ndidi aggravated injury against Nottingham

He missed the clash against Bournemouth

Rodgers says Ndidi out for 'a few weeks'

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old Nigeria international started the season well. He, however, suffered a hamstring injury while on duty with the Super Eagles during the September international break.

After returning to Leicester, Ndidi was handed a starting role against Nottingham Forest on October 3 and he aggravated the injury, forcing Rodgers to withdraw him at half-time.

The Super Eagle subsequently missed the 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth on October 8 at Vitality Stadium.

WHAT DID RODGERS SAY? Speaking ahead of the Foxes Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Rodgers discussed Ndidi as per the club website: "He’ll probably be a few weeks. When he came off, we were looking at about three weeks. We think it’ll be around that period of time from last week."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ndidi's season so far has seen him make eight appearances in the top-flight but is yet to score for Leicester. Last season, he managed 19 appearances in the league.

WHAT NEXT FOR NDIDI? The holding midfielder will, therefore, miss the clash against the Eagles at King Power Stadium on Saturday and will likely not be ready for the visit of Leeds United on Thursday.